धान खरीदी:इस बार 135 केंद्रों में होगी धान की खरीदी पहले नए केंद्रों का होगा भौतिक सत्यापन

राजनांदगांव19 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर ने धान खरीदी की तैयारी की समीक्षा की।
  • दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले धान की आवक रोकने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा बनाई जा रही टीम

राज्य शासन की ओर से 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी शुरू करने तिथि तय कर दी गई है। इसके साथ जिले में खरीदी की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। इस बार जिले में 135 केन्द्रों के माध्यम से किसानों का धान खरीदा जाएगा। पहले 117 केन्द्रों में खरीदी होती थी पर हाल ही में शासन ने 18 नए खरीदी केन्द्रों की स्वीकृति देकर किसानों को राहत पहुंचाई है। इसी तरह दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले धान की आवक रोकने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से टीम बनाई जा रही है। क्षेत्र के राजस्व अफसरों को मॉनीटरिंग करने कहा गया है। अफसर अब किसान और गांव की संख्या के रिकॉर्ड अपडेट करने में जुट गए हैं। वहीं नए केंद्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन भी होगा। उस जगह पर खरीदी नहीं होगी जहां पर पानी का ठहराव हो जाता है। यानी की नीचे धंसी हुई जगह को खरीदी केन्द्र नहीं बनाया जाएगा।

शासन की ओर से गाइडलाइन का इंतजार
कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा ने खरीदी की पूरी तैयारी 15 दिन के भीतर पूरी करने निर्देशित कर दिया है। जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय बैंक के सीईओ सुनील कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि शासन की ओर से फिलहाल विस्तृत गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की गई। एक-दो दिन के भीतर खरीदी के लक्ष्य का पता चल जाएगा। बताया कि केन्द्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन विशेष रूप से किया जाएगा, क्योंकि बारिश होने पर पानी का भराव होने से परेशानी होती है। एनआईसी को भी रिकॉर्ड पेश किया जाएगा ताकि ऑनलाइन खरीदी में कोई दिक्कत न हो।

लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई
कलेक्टर वर्मा ने कहा कि 1 दिसम्बर से धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। धान खरीदी के लिए किसानों के पंजीयन की तारीख 10 नवम्बर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजीयन में पटवारी की अधिक शिकायत मिल रही है, इस कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाले पटवारियों सहित अन्य लोगों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

चबूतरा निर्माण हर हाल में
किसान को धान बेचने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होनी चाहिए। राजस्व अधिकारी इसके लिए गंभीरता से कार्य करें। उन्होंने सभी एसडीएम को सोसायटी की बैठक लेकर बारदाना सहित अन्य तैयारी करने के निर्देश दिए। धान खरीदी केन्द्र में चबूतरा का निर्माण धान खरीदी के पहले पूरा करने के निर्देश सभी जनपद सीईओ को दिए हैं।

प्रशासन की ओर से बॉर्डर पर रहेगी निगरानी
धान की खरीदी के बीच बॉर्डर में निगरानी करने प्रशासन की ओर से विभिन्न विभागों के अफसरों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जा रही है। दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले धान का परिवहन रोकने के लिए टीम गठित होगी। महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश सीमा पर विशेष निगरानी होगी। इसी तरह सीमावर्ती धान खरीदी केंद्रों में भी टीम निगरानी करेगी। क्षेत्रीय अफसरों को बिचौलियों पर नजर रखने भी निर्देशित किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों का धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन शत-प्रतिशत पूरा करेंगे। खरीदी केंद्रों में सभी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

