जिले की शान:टीआई अब्दुल समीर को चौथी बार राष्ट्रपति मेडल, जिले के 2 एसआई व एएसआई को पुलिस मेडल

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • नक्सल मोर्चे पर अदम्य साहस दिखाया, कोरोनाकाल में प्रवासी मजदूरों व ग्रामीणों की मदद की

नक्सल मोर्चे पर अदम्य साहस का परिचय देने वाले निरीक्षण अब्दुल समीर को चौथी बार राष्ट्रपति मेडल से पुरस्कृत किया गया है। वहीं पुलिस प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में पदस्थ एसआई वर्षा शर्मा, कमलेश सोनबोईर व डोंगरगढ़ थाने के एएसआई तुलाराम बांक को उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए पुलिस पदक प्रदान किया जा रहा है। निरीक्षण अब्दुल समीर वर्तमान में बोरतलाव थाने में पदस्थ हैं। उन्होंने एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन के दौरान साहस का परिचय दिया है। नक्सलियों के कई मंसूबों को भी नाकाम किया है। इसके पहले भी निरीक्षण अब्दुल समीर को तीन बार राष्ट्रपति मेडल प्रदान किया जा चुका है। यह चौथी बार जब उन्हें राष्ट्रपति पदक के लिए चयनित किया गया है। एंटी नक्सल मूवमेंट के अलावा कोरोनाकाल में भी निरीक्षक समीर ने बॉर्डर पर जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रवासी मजदूरों और ग्रामीणों की हरसंभव मदद भी की थी। पुलिस प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में पदस्थ एसआई वर्षा शर्मा और एसआई कमलेश सोनबोईर को भी उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए पुलिस पदक से पुरस्कृत किया जा रहा है। डोंगरगढ़ थाने में पदस्थ एएसआई तुलाराम बांक का भी चयन पुलिस पदक के लिए किया गया है।

आज प्रभारी मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर करेंगे ध्वजारोहण
गणतंत्र दिवस पर जिला स्तरीय मुख्य समारोह राजनांदगांव के सर्वेश्वरदास स्कूल मैदान में होगा। जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि होंगे। वे सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण के बाद परेड निरीक्षण एवं मुख्यमंत्री के संदेश पढ़ेंगे। उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों एवं कोरोना योद्धाओं को पुरस्कार वितरण भी करेंगे।
भाजपा कार्यालय: भाजपा कार्यालय में सुबह 8 बजे, जिला भाजपा अध्यक्ष मधुसूदन यादव ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। कांग्रेस भवन जय स्तम्भ चौक राजनांदगांव में सुबह 8.30 बजे शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष कुलबीर सिंह छाबड़ा ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम के संदेश का वाचन किया जाएगा। इसमें महापौर, नगर निगम सभापति, आदि मौजूद रहेंगे।
रॉयल किड्स: रॉयल किड्स कान्वेंट सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल राजनांदगांव में उपाध्यक्ष रॉयल किड्स कान्वेंट अशोक चौधरी द्वारा ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा।

