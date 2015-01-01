पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:ट्राइबल से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में आए प्राचार्यों संग हो रहा पक्षपात

अंबागढ़ चौकी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ दिलाने व शिक्षा मंत्री से पहल करने सौंपा ज्ञापन

आदिम जाति एवं अनुसूचित जाति विकास विभाग से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में मर्ज हुए ट्राइबल क्षेत्र के प्राचार्यों को समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। साल 2007 से प्राचार्य बने यह प्राचार्य पिछले पांच वर्षों से समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ लेने के लिए भटक रहे हैं। जबकि शासन के नियमों के अनुसार इन प्राचार्यों को साल 2015 से समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ मिलना चाहिए। लेकिन आश्चर्य है कि वित्त विभाग से मंजूरी के बाद भी प्राचार्यों को लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। जिससे प्राचार्य खासे परेशान हैं और शासन व प्रशासन से समयमान वेतनमान की लाभ दिलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
2007 में प्राचार्य बने आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के प्राचार्यों को स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ नहीं दे रहा है। वनांचल के प्राचार्यों ने बताया शासन के नियमों के अनुसार पदोन्नति के आठ वर्ष बाद 2015 से उन्हें समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ मिलना चाहिए था। लेकिन आदिम विभाग की स्कूलों व अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का 2016 में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में मर्ज होने के बाद स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ट्राइबल से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में आए प्राचार्यों के साथ समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ देने में पक्षपात ही नहीं कर रहा है बल्कि लाभ देने में कई रोड़े अटका रहा है। समयमान वेतनमान से वंचित इन प्राचार्यों ने बताया कि वे पिछले पांच वर्ष से समयमान वेतनमान के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के आला अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं और अपने तरीके से अपनी मांगों की पूर्ति के लिए प्रशासन के अफसरों से गुहार लगा रहे हैं लेकिन उनकी सुनी नहीं जा रही है।
वर्ष 2007 के प्राचार्य भटक रहे: ट्रायबल से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में आए प्राचार्यों ने बताया की साल 2011 में प्राचार्य बने ई संवर्ग के प्राचार्यों को जनवरी 2019 से समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ मिलना शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन साल 2007 में प्राचार्य बने और ट्राइबल से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में आए टी संवर्ग के प्राचार्य अब भी वेतनमान का लाभ लेने के लिए चक्कर काट रहे हैं। इस लाभ से वंचित इन प्राचार्यों ने बताया कि ट्राइबल से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में आए इन प्राचार्यों के साथ स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के आला अफसर किस तरह पक्षपात ही नहीं कर रहे है बल्कि प्रताड़ित कर रहे हैं।

विधायक से भेंट कर बताई अपनी समस्याएं
पांच वर्ष से समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ पाने के लिए भटक रहे हैं चौकी, मोहला, मानपुर ब्लाॅक के प्राचार्यों ने रविवार को खुज्जी विधायक छन्नी चंदू साहू को ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्राचार्यों ने विधायक के समक्ष अपनी समस्याओं को रखते हुए बताया कि ट्राइबल से स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में आए प्राचार्यों के साथ स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ देने के लिए पक्षपात ही नहीं कर रहे हैं बल्कि रोड़े भी अटका रहे हैं। विधायक ने आश्वासन दिया कि वह स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री से चर्चा कर समस्या का निराकरण कराएगी और जरूरत पड़ी तो वे इस मामले को शीतकालीन विधानसभा सत्र में उठाएगी।q

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें