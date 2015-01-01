पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दहेज प्रताड़ना से परेशान महिला ने की खुदकुशी, साड़ी में पत्थर बांधकर कुएं में कूद गई

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • मायके से एक लाख रुपए लाने का बना रहे थे दबाव, पुलिस ने सास-ससुर व पति को किया गिरफ्तार

छुईखदान के बाजगुड़ा में दहेज हत्या का मामला समाने आया है। पुलिस ने मृतका के सास-ससुर और पति को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। पति सहित आरोपी सास ससुर मृतका को बोरखनन कराने के लिए मायके से एक लाख रुपए लाने की मांग कर रहे थे, लेकिन मायके की हालत खराब होने के चलते मृतका के परिजन मदद नहीं कर पा रहे थे। इसी से परेशान होकर महिला ने कुएं में कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। छुईखदान प्रभारी शशिकांत सिन्हा ने बताया कि बाजगुड़ा निवासी 23 वर्षीय टिकेश्वरी जंघेल 5 नवंबर की रात से अचानक लापता हो गई। टिकेश्वर के मायके पक्ष को इसकी जानकारी मिली तो उन्होंने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। टिकेश्वरी के पिता भी रविवार को बाजगुड़ा पहुंचकर लोगों से जानकारी जुटाने लगे। तभी टिकेश्वरी के ससुर गनपत जंघेल ने घर के पीछे मौजूद कुएं से बदबू आने की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने कुएं में खोजबीन शुरू की, जहां से टिकेश्वरी के शव को बरामद किया गया। टिकेश्वरी की साड़ी में पत्थर बंधा हुआ था।

आत्महत्या, तीनों को किया गिरफ्तार
सूचना के बाद पुलिस की फारेंसिंक टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची। जिन्होंने प्रथम दृष्टया मामले को आत्महत्या बताया। टिकेश्वरी एक बार और कुंए में कूदकर जान देने का प्रयास कर चुकी थी। इस बार उसने अपनी साड़ी से पत्थर बांध लिया। मामले में पुलिस ने टिकेश्वरी के पति मुकेश जंघेल, ससुर गनपत जंघेल और सास उर्वशा जंघेल को धारा 304 बी के तहत दहेज हत्या के लिए गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

जांच में खुला दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने का मामला
पुलिस ने बताया कि टिकेश्वरी की मौत के बाद उसके मायके पक्ष ने लगातार दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया। टिकेश्वरी के पिता ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को भी टिकेश्वरी ने उससे फोन पर बात की थी,दहेज के लिए परेशान करने की जानकारी दी थी। टिकेश्वरी ने अपने पिता को बताया कि उसके पति खेत में बोरखनन कराना चाहते हैं, उसे मायके से एक लाख रुपए लाने कह रहे हैं।

