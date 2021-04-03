पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों के हंगामे के बाद एक्शन में पुलिस:छेड़खानी के आरोपी डीआरजी के दो जवान व एक ग्रामीण पर एफआईआर, एसपी ने किया निलंबित

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • नक्सल प्रभावित गांव कलवर में पुलिस के खिलाफ एक बार फिर आक्रोश

वनांचल में एक बार फिर पुलिसिंग सवालों के घेरे में आ गई हैं। धुर नक्सल प्रभावित गांव कलवर में डीआरजी (डिस्ट्रीक्ट रिजर्व ग्रुप) के दो जवानों पर नाबालिग से छेड़खानी की शिकायत हुई। पहले तो मामले को स्थानीय स्तर पर खत्म करने का प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन जब ग्रामीणों ने दबाव बनाया तो पुलिस ने जवानों के खिलाफ छेड़खानी व पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया है। इधर डीआरजी के जवानों पर अपराध दर्ज होते ही एसपी डी. श्रवण ने दोनों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित भी कर दिया है। मामले में एक अन्य ग्रामीण भी संलिप्त था, जिसके खिलाफ भी अपराध दर्ज किया गया है। हालांकि अब तक तीनों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक अपराध दर्ज होते ही डीआरजी के दोनों जवान और ग्रामीण फरार हो गए हैं। जवानों के फरार होने को भी पुलिस विभाग से ही मिल रहे अप्रत्यक्ष सहयोग का हिस्सा बताया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों के हंगामे और विवाद के बाद पुलिस ने अपराध तो दर्ज कर लिया।

ये है मामला... छेड़खानी की बात सुुनते ही ग्रामीणों ने घेरकर जमकर पिटाई कर दी
मानपुर थाने में पदस्थ आरक्षक लोकेश लेंझारे, शुत्रूराम और एक ग्रामीण धरसू गावड़े 1 फरवरी की दोपहर कांकेर बार्डर में मौजूद मदनवाड़ा के कलवर गांव पहुंचे। तब गांव में कार्यक्रम भी चल रहा था। इसी दौरान जवानों ने गांव में मौजूद नाबालिगों से बातचीत की। जवानों की बातचीत के बाद नाबालिग बालिकाएं मौके से भागने लगीं। हल्ला भी मचाया। जिसे देखते हुए ्रामीणों ने दोनों जवानों को घेर लिया। बालिकाओं ने जवानों पर छेड़खानी का आरोप लगाया। जिसे सुनते ही ग्रामीणों ने दोनों जवानों की जमकर पिटाई भी कर दी। पड़ोस के गांव का धरसू भी मौजूद था।

सुबह से थाने में डटे रहे ग्रामीण, एसपी के निर्देश के बाद देर शाम हुई एफआईआर
घटना के बाद ही ग्रामीण थाना पहुंच गए। जहां ग्रामीणों सहित आदिवासी नेताओं ने तत्काल जवानों पर कार्रवाई की मांग उठानी शुरू कर दी। हालांकि घटना वाले दिन मामले में किसी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। सुबह दोबारा ग्रामीण और स्थानीय नेता थाने पहुंचे, जहां देर शाम तक बैठक चली। बार-बार मामले को स्थानीय स्तर पर खत्म करने का प्रयास चलते रहा। लेकिन ग्रामीण अपनी मांग पर अडिग रहे। एसपी ने एफआईआर के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद तीनों के खिलाफ धारा 354 और पाक्सो एक्ट के तहत मदनवाड़ा थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।

पुलिस का पक्ष, सूचना संकलन के लिए पहुंचे थे
अफसरों का दावा है कि दोनों ही जवान सूचना संकलन के लिए गांव पहुंचे थे। पुलिस के मुताबिक कलवर गांव से लगे हिस्सों में कुछ नक्सलियों के मूवमेंट की जानकारी लगातार मिल रही थी, जिसके संबंध में ही जवान गांव पहुंचे थे। जवानों ने नाबालिग बालिकाओं से केवल गांव के एक व्यक्ति का नाम ही पूछा था। जिसे सुनते ही बालिकाएं भागने लगीं। हालंाकि सवाल यह भी खड़ा हो रहा है कि मानपुर थाने के जवान मदनवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव में सूचना संकलन के लिए कैसे पहुंच गए।

मामला दर्ज होते ही फरार हो गए दोनों आरक्षक
इधर छेड़खानी का अपराध दर्ज होते ही दोनों आरक्षक और ग्रामीण फरार हो गए हैं। इससे भी पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं । आमतौर पर ऐसी घटनाओं के सामने आने के बाद पुलिस आरोपियों को तत्काल गिरफ्तारी करती है। लेकिन पुलिस जवानों पर लगे आरोप के बाद पुलिस की ओर से ढिलाई बरती जा रही है। इधर सूत्रों ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज होने के बाद भी पुलिस के स्थानीय अफसरों और ग्रामीणों के बीच बैठक हुई। तब भी मामले को निबटाने का प्रयास किया गया था।

पखवाड़ेभर में दूसरी घटना, बर्खास्त हो चुका एक जवान
वनांचल में तैनात जवानों पर ऐसा आरोप पहला नहीं हैं। पखवाड़े भर पहले ही चिल्हाटी थाने में पदस्थ आरक्षक पर मोहगांव में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का आरोप लग चुका है। तब भी ग्रामीणों ने जवान को खंभे से बांधकर जमकर पीटा था। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जवान पर दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज किया गया ,इसके बाद एसपी ने तत्काल जवान को बर्खास्त भी कर दिया था। काफी मशक्कत के बाद ग्रामीणों का फोर्स पर भरोसा स्थापित हुआ था।

