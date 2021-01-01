पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:पटवारी व आरआई को हटाने एकजुट हुए ग्रामीण, एसडीएम करेंगे शिकायत

राजनांदगांव2 घंटे पहले
  • इसके पहले कलेक्टर से शिकायत कर चुके हैं लेकिन नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

बाजार अतरिया क्षेत्र के पटवारी हल्का नंबर 46 व 47 में पदस्थ मनीषा जंघेल व राजस्व निरीक्षक खैरागढ़ इंद्रपाल टेकाम दोनों का कार्यभार बाजार अतरिया क्षेत्र है। दोनों के सांठगांठ के चलते क्षेत्र के किसानों से अवैध वसूली की जा रही है। इससे परेशान क्षेत्र के किसान पटवारी व आरआई को हटाने के लिए एकजुट हो गए हैं। जल्द ही एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपने की तैयारी कर ली गई है। किसानों ने बताया है कि पटवारी एवं आरआई ग्राम भीमपुरी, अतरिया एवं कुसमी गांव के किसानों को छोटे-छोटे कार्य करने के लिए मोटी रकम की मांग करते हैं। जो किसान रुपए देता है उनका ही कार्य समय पर और जो रुपए नहीं देते उनका कार्य नहीं करते हुए घुमाया जाता है। बाजार अतरिया के िकसान लेखू पिता सुखु को सीमांकन के लिए नोटिस जारी किया कि विजय पिता स्व. लच्छी किशोर द्वारा सीमांकन का आवेदन तहसीलदार खैरागढ़ में किया, जो कि सीमांकन के एवज में दस हजार पटवारी जंघेल एवं दस हजार आरआई टेकाम को दिया। शिकायतकर्ता लेखू पिता सुखू की भूमि सीमांकन के दौरान मिलीभगत से अलग-अलग नक्शा बटांकन होना पाया गया। पटवारी के पास किसी भी प्रकार का हस्ताक्षर, नवीन पर्ची, नामांतरण, सीमांकन, नक्शा कटवाने के लिए रुपए लिया जाता है। बाजार अतरिया क्षेत्र में पटवारी जंघेल व आरआई टेकाम के खिलाफ क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधि कलेक्टर से भी शिकायत कर चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जल्द ही इन दोनों को यहां से हटाए जाने की मांग की जा रही है।

आरोप गलत है
बाजार अतरिया हल्का नंबर 46 के पटवारी मनीषा जंघेल ने कहा कि निजी स्वार्थ के लिए निराधार व बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। सभी आरोप पूरी तरह गलत है। खैरागढ़ राजस्व निरीक्षक इंद्रपाल टेकाम ने कहा कि रिकॉर्ड के विपरीत मैं नहीं जा सकता। रही बात रुपए के लेनदेन की तो ऐसा बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाया जा रहा है।

