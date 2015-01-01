पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नुकसान:बारिश से खलिहान-खेतों में भरा पानी, धान भीगा खरीदी के दौरान क्वालिटी को लेकर होगी परेशानी

राजनांदगांव4 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार देर शाम हुई बेमौसम बारिश से किसानों की बढ़ी दिक्कत, शनिवार को छाए रहे बादल

जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को हुई बेमौसम बारिश ने धान की फसल को बुरी तरह प्रभावित कर दिया है। ज्यादातर किसानों के धान खलिहानों में खुले में रखे हुए हैं, वहीं बड़े रकबे की कटाई भी पूरी नहीं हो पाई है। जिन किसानों ने कटाई कर ली है, वह भी फसल खलिहानों तक नहीं ला सके हैं। ऐसे में अचानक शाम में हुई बारिश ने इस फसल को बुरी तरह नुकसान पहुंचाया है।
बारिश से भीगे धान का नुकसान समर्थन मूल्य में खरीदी के दौरान किसानों को उठाना पड़ेगा। भीगने के बाद धान में नमी बढ़ गई हैं, वहीं इसकी क्वालिटी भी प्रभावित हो रही है। जो खरीदी केंद्रों में रिजेक्ट हो सकती है। इसी चिंता में किसान परेशान हो गए हैं। बारिश भी इस तरह अचानक हुई कि फसल को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए किसानों को मौका तक नहीं मिल पाया। वहीं बड़े रकबे वाले किसानों के लिए फसल को सुरक्षित रखना संभव भी नहीं था। बारिश के दौरान बड़ी मात्रा में किसानों का धान भीग गया है। शुक्रवार की शाम को शहर सहित डोंगरगढ़, डोंगरगांव, बानगदी, बोरतलाव, खैरागढ़ व अंबागढ़ चौकी इलाके में मध्यम से तेज बारिश दर्ज हुई हैं। वहीं बारिश के दौरान तेज हवाएं भी चली है ,जिन्होंने खड़ी धान की फसल को बुरी तरह झुका दिया है, धान की बालियां भी गिरी हैं। किसानों ने बताया कि इस बारिश से धान को बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचा है। भीगे हुए धान में आगे कालापन आने लगेगा, जिसे खरीदी केंद्रों में रिजेक्ट कर दिया जाता है।
कहीं खेतों पर कटा धान भीगा, तो कही कोठारों की पैरावट: खासकर ग्रामीण अंचल में शुक्रवार को सबसे अधिक बारिश दर्ज हुई है। इसके असर के कहीं खेतों में कटकर रखा धान बुरी तरह भीग गया है, तो कहीं कोठारों में रखे धान बारिश में भीग गए हैं। घुमका इलाके के ज्यादातर किसान इन दिनों मिंजाई की तैयारी में थे, जिन्होंने अपना धान कोठारों में खुले स्थान पर रखा था। जहां बेमौसम बारिश की मार ने किसानों को परेशान कर दिया है। यही स्थिति जिले के दूसरे ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी रही।

बदलते मौसम से उपज की सुरक्षा की चुनौती
जिले में कई समितियों नई हैं, जहां अब तक चबूतरा तक का निर्माण नहीं हो सका है। इधर पहले दिसंबर से धान की खरीदी शुरु होनी है। ऐसे में इन समितियों के सामने भी बदलते मौसम में धान की सुरक्षा बड़ी चुनौती होगी। इन समितियों में धान को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अब तक कोई ठोस इंतजाम नहीं किए गए हैं। अगर दिसंबर में खरीदी के दौरान मौसम किसी तरह की करवट लेती है, या बारिश की स्थिति बनती है। तो समितियों में रखे धान को भी नुकसान झेलना पड़ सकता है। हालांकि प्रशासन ने सभी समितियों में व्यापक सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की तैयारी जारी होने का दावा किया है।

क्षेत्र में अगले 24 घंटे में भी बारिश के संकेत
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि प्रदेश में सतही हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व से उत्तर की ओर होने जा रहा है, जिसके कारण रविवार से प्रदेश के न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट संभावित है। प्रदेश के उत्तरी भाग में कल सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट होने की संभावना है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में आसमान में बादल भी छाए रहेंगे। इसके असर से अगले 24 घंटे में जिले सहित प्रदेश के कुछ इलाकों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती हैं। हालांकि इसके बाद तेजी से ठंड बढ़ेगी।

किसानों को सोमवार से बंटेगा टोकन
इधर सोसाइटियों में धान खरीदी की तैयारी भी तेज हो गई है। जिले के 117 सोसाइटियों के माध्यम से खरीदी केंद्रों में 1 लाख 95 हजार किसानों से धान खरीदा जाना है। इसके लिए टोकन बंटने की शुरुआत साेमवार से हो सकती है। सोसाइटी स्तर पर इसकी तैयारी तेज कर दी गई है। जिले में धान की कटाई दीपावली के पहले से ही शुरु हो चुकी थी, इस लिहाज से अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि खरीदी शुरु होते ही केंद्रों में धान की बंपर आवक रहेगी। किसान नवंबर से ही धान बेचने के लिए इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

