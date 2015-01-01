पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलेगी राहत:पैलीमेटा में स्टॉपडैम बनने से दूर होगी पानी की समस्या, भूमि का कटाव रुकेगा

गंडई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वनांचल क्षेत्र में पैलीमेटा में स्टॉपडैम नहीं होने से वन्यजीव प्यास बुझाने गांव में घुस आते हैं जिससे जान माल को खतरा बना रहता है। स्टॉपडैम बनने से जल भंडार में वृद्धि की जा सकेगी वहीं दूसरी ओर वन भूमि के कटाव को रोका जा सकेगा। क्षेत्र में स्टॉपडैम के निर्माण की मांग को लेकर क्षेत्र की जिला पंचायत सदस्य ममता राजेश पाल ने वन मंत्री अकबर से रायपुर स्थिति बंगले में रविवार को मुलाकात की है। वन मंत्री ने स्टॉपडैम की स्वीकृति का आश्वासन दिया है। पाल ने कहा कि स्टॉपडैम बनने से वन क्षेत्रों में जल भंडार की पर्याप्त उपलब्धता से वन्य जीवों को उनके रहवास क्षेत्र जंगलो में ही चारा पानी उपलब्ध होगा। स्टॉपडैम बनने से कृषि कार्य में भी पानी का उपयोग कर पाएंगे, फसल की पैदावार में वृद्धि कर सकेंगे। जिपं सदस्य पाल ने ग्राम पंचायत भोथली, भुजारी, बकरकट्टा, कोपरो, गोलरडीह, मोहगांव बेंगरी व पैलीमेटा दौरिगढ़ में स्टॉपडैम की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें