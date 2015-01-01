पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:रुपए मांगने पर सास ने दी गाली तो लकड़ी से सिर पर मारा, मौके पर मौत

गंडई2 घंटे पहले
गंडई से लगे देवपुरा में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता की हत्या मामले में उसके दामाद को ही गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतका का दामाद विजय मिश्रा 4 नवंबर की शाम उसके घर आया था, विजय ने अपनी सास सरोज शर्मा से रुपए की मांग की। लेकिन मृतका ने रुपए देने से इनकार कर दिया। मृतका उसके बार-बार रुपए मांगने की आदत को लेकर भला बुरा कहने लगी। इससे आरोपी विजय आक्रोशित हो गया। उसने घर पर रखे लकड़ी के मोटे टुकड़े से सरोज के सिर पर वार कर दिया। इससे सरोज के सिर से खून बहने लगा और मौके पर ही अचेत होकर गिर गई। आरोपी विजय मिश्रा खून से लथपथ सरोज को देखकर घबरा गया आैर घर के बाहर ताला लगाकर फरार हो गया। तब मृतका अपने घर पर अकेली थी, उसका पति पूजा पाठ के लिए नजदीकी गांव में गया था। पुलिस ने लोगों से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने विजय मिश्रा को घर की ओर जाते देखने की बात कही थी इसी से पुलिस आरोपी तक पहुंची।

दीवार फांदकर घुसा पति
वारदात की जानकारी पड़ोसियों को तक नहीं लग पाई थी। देर शाम पूजा पाठ के बाद जब मृतिका पति घर पहुंचा तो उसने बाहर का ताला लगा देखा। घर की दूसरी चाबी भीतर ही थी, इसके चलते वह दीवार फांदकर घर में दाखिल हुआ, तब उसने अपनी पत्नी की खून से लथपथ लाश देख इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस गंडई पुलिस ने आरोपी को न्यायिक रिमांड पर भेज दिया है।

