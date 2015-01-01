पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:वैक्सीन आने पर पहले 10 हजार फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को लगेगा, जिन गांवों में संक्रमण से मौत वहां घर-घर सर्वे

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
राजनांदगांव. ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है।
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के निर्देश पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शुरू कर दी गई है तैयारी

कोरोना पर वार करने अभी टीका आया नहीं है पर उच्च स्तर पर इसे लेकर चल रही तैयारी के बीच स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वॉरियर्स की सूची तैयार करने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। पहले चरण में डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेस, एएनएम, आया, वार्ड ब्वॉय, ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगेगा। इधर तय किए हैं कि जिन गांवों में कोरोना से मौत हुई है, वहां पर घर-घर सर्वे किया जाएगा।
जिलेभर में लगभग 10 हजार अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की सूची बन रही है। वहीं उन जानकारों का भी पता लगाया जा रहा है जो कि वैक्सीन लगा सकते हैं। माना जा रहा है कि तीन से चार माह के भीतर वैक्सीन आ जाएगा। फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को इसलिए पहले चरण के लिए चुना गया है, क्योंकि ये रोज संक्रमण के खतरों के बीच सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। ये संक्रमण की चपेट में भी आ चुके हैं। ब्लाक स्तर से ऐसे वॉरियर्स की सूची मंगाई जा रही है।
इन सुविधाओं पर फोकस: ट्रूनॉट सैम्पल, एंटीजन सैम्पल, आरटीपीसीआर सैम्पल कलेक्शन, एएनसी रजिस्टे्रशन, एचबी टेस्ट, संस्थागत प्रसव, घर में प्रसव, लिंगानुपात जन्म दर, आईएमआर, एमएमआर तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा किए जा रहे अन्य कार्यों की कलेक्टर ने जानकारी ली।

टीकाकरण काम में सक्रिय लोगों का चयन
वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पदस्थ डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेस, एएनएम की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। हालांकि इसके पहले इन्हें ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। इसके लिए उन लोगों का चयन हो रहा है जो कि अक्सर टीकाकरण जैसे अभियान में विशेष भूमिका निभाते हैं। वैक्सीन को स्टोरेज करने के लिए कोल्ड स्टोरेज की जगह तय की जा रही है ताकि स्टोरेज के बाद जरूरत पड़ने पर डिप फ्रीजर के माध्यम से उसे स्थान तक पहुंचाया जाए।

इसे लेकर प्रचार-प्रसार पर दिया जाएगा जोर
कोरोना का संक्रमण खत्म नहीं हुआ है। इसके बाद भी लोग लापरवाही बरतने लगे हैं। यह देखते हुए अब लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए व्यापक रूप से जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिला पंचायत सीईओ तनुजा सलाम ने सभी बीएमओ की जिम्मेदारी है कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में अधिक से अधिक सर्वे कर लक्षण वाले मरीजों की पहचान करें तथा उनके सैम्पल लेकर जांच करेंगे।

प्राइमरी कॉन्टैक्ट वालों का चिह्नांकन: डॉ. चौधरी
इधर सीएमएचओ डॉ मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि सर्वे के दौरान लक्षण वाले मरीजों की पहचान होने पर 24 घंटे के भीतर जांच की जाएगी। जिन गांवों में कोरोना से मृत्यु हुई है, वहां गंभीरता से घर-घर सर्वे होना चाहिए। गांवों में टीम बनाकर सर्वे कार्य में तेजी लाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव प्राइमरी संपर्क में आने वाले व्यक्तियों का अनिवार्य रूप से आरटीपीसीआर या ट्रूनॉट सैम्पल लिया जाए।

कोरोना जांच के लिए सुघ्घर बुधवार कार्यक्रम
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम करने के लिए सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। कलेक्टर टीके वर्मा ने इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को निर्देशित किया है। गर्भवती, बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए लोगों में जागरूकता लाई जाएगी। गर्भवती और बच्चों की जांच के लिए सुघ्घर बुधवार कार्यक्रम चलाया जाएगा। लोगों को जागरूक करने प्रयास जारी है।

मंगलवार को 1816 की जांच में 114 लोग मिले संक्रमित, 116 हुए डिस्चार्ज
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार रोकने के लिए जिले में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। मंगलवार को 1816 सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें से 114 लोग संक्रमित मिले। वहीं 116 मरीज दिनभर में डिस्चार्ज किए गए। जिले में अब तक 13218 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। 11786 लोग ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। वहीं 109 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुका है। सीएमएचओ डॉ मिथलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि अंबागढ़ चौकी से 14, छुईखदान से 13, छुरिया से 12, डोंगरगांव से 9, डोंगरगढ़ से 9, खैरागढ़ से 15, मानपुर से 2, मोहला से 1, राजनांदगांव ग्रामीण से 5 और अन्य क्षेत्र से 2 संक्रमित मिले हैं। डॉ चौधरी ने बताया कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से कुल 82 और नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र से 32 मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। कोविड अस्पताल पेंड्री में 60 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 180 बेड खाली हैं। होम आइसोलेट मरीजों की संख्या 751 है। चौधरी ने बताया कि 205 लोग दूसरे शहर के अस्पताल में इलाज करा रहे हैं। सोमनी स्थित कोविड केयर सेंटर में पूरे बेड खाली हैं। डोंगरगढ़ सेंटर में भी मरीज नहीं हैं। पेंड्री एकलव्य परिसर सेंटर में 34 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

