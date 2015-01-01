पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:एफआईआर के लिए पैसे तो नहीं मांगा, लेंगे फीडबैक

राजनांदगांव
  • पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर के 3 थानों से शुरुआत, कॉल सेंटर से पीड़ितों से पूछी जाएगी दिक्कत

आप एफआईआर कराने गए तो किसी ने रुपए तो नहीं मांगे, एफआईआर की काॅपी नि: शुल्क दी गई या नहीं, शिकायत पर त्वरित कार्रवाई हो रही या नहीं। ये जानने अब पुलिस पीड़ितों से फीडबैक लेगी। इसके लिए जिला पुलिस ने सिटीजन फीडबैक सिस्टम लांच किया है। इसके लिए टेक्नो टॉस्क कंपनी के कॉल सेंटर से टाईअप किया गया है। सिटीजन फीडबैक सिस्टम की शुरुआत पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर के तीन थानों से की गई है। इनमें सिटी कोतवाली, बसंतपुर और लालबाग थाना शामिल हैं। प्रोजेक्ट का ट्रायल 10 दिनों में किया गया। इनमें 98 लोगों से कॉल सेंटर के कॉलर ने फीडबैक लिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक इनमें 3 लोगों ने एफआईआर करने में देरी और आनाकानी की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद संबंधित मामले को थाना प्रभारी के माध्यम से डील किया गया। एसपी डी. श्रवण ने प्रेसवार्ता लेकर बताया कि प्रोजेक्ट के तीन थानों से बेहतर रिस्पांस आने के बाद जिले के सभी थानों में इसे लागू किया जाएगा। एसपी श्रवण ने बताया कि पुलिस और पब्लिक के बीच की दूरी को खत्म करने और पुलिस की छवि सुधारने ऐसे प्रोजेक्ट की पहल राज्य में राजनांदगांव से ही किया गया है।

शिकायतों के निराकरण के लिए 7 दिन का समय
एसपी श्रवण ने बताया कि किसी भी तरह की शिकायत के निराकरण के लिए 7 दिन का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके बाद भी अगर कार्रवाई नहीं होती तो अधिकतम 10 दिन में अफसर खुद मानिटरिंग कर मामले की जांच कराएंगे। सिटीजन फीड बैक सिस्टम में हाल में सामान्य शिकायतों, एफआईआर और चरित्र सत्यापन आवेदन को शामिल किया गया है। ऐसे आवेदकों के आवेदन के बाद फोन पर फीडबैक लिया जाएगा।

फीडबैक के आधार पर तीन कैटेगरी में बंटेंगे थाने
फीड बैक के आधार पर थानों को अच्छा, सामान्य और बुरा तीन कैटेगरी में बांटा जाएगा। इसके बाद इसमें सुधार की कवायद की जाएगी। अगर किसी तरह की गंभीर शिकायत प्राप्त हुई तो अफसर कार्रवाई करेंगे। आमतौर पर थानों में एफआईआर लिखने या प्रति देने के दौरान रुपए मांगने, थानों में दुर्व्यवहार और चरित्र सत्यापन जैसी प्रक्रिया को लटकाने की शिकायत मिलती है। इसे ही खत्म करने यह प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

पीडि़त ने शिकायत बताई तो तत्काल होगा एक्शन
आवेदकों और पीड़ितों से कॉल सेंटर के कर्मचारी कॉल कर पूछेंगे कि थाने में आपसे पुलिस का व्यवहार कैसा था, एफआईआर की प्रति नि: शुल्क दी गई या नहीं, रुपयों की मांग या कोई लेन-देन का दबाव बनाया गया क्या, शिकायत लेने से पहले थाने में घंटों बैठाए तो नहीं रखा। इन्ही सवालों के जवाब आपको देने होंगे। आपकी शिकायत पर तत्काल संबंधित जांच अधिकारी से खुद एसपी व एएसपी चर्चा करेंगे।

