लापरवाही से गई जान:10 दिन पहले नोटिस देकर रोक दिया था काम फिर खुलेआम शुरू कर दिया पोर्च का निर्माण

राजनांदगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जगह कम थी इसलिए पोर्च निर्माण की अनुमति ही नहीं
  • जय तुलसी नर्सिंग होम का मालिक करता रहा अपनी मनमानी
  • अपराध दर्ज करने नगर निगम प्रशासन ने पुलिस को भेजा प्रतिवेदन
  • पुलिस ने मजदूरों का लिया बयान स्लैब के लिए भी कोई ठेकेदार नहीं था

बसंतपुर रोड स्थित जय तुलसी नर्सिंग होम के निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग के पोर्च ढहने के मामले में बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। नर्सिंग होम के मालिक को मौके पर पोर्च निर्माण की अनुमति ही नहीं थी। वार्ड पार्षद खेमिन यादव की शिकायत पर निगम की टीम ने नोटिस देकर 10 दिन पहले ही काम बंद करने कहा था। इसके बाद भी संचालक ने मनमानी करते गुपचुप तरीके से 8 दिन पहले ढलाई की तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी। नर्सिंग होम के मालिक ने बिल्डिंग निर्माण की अनुमति के लिए जो ड्राइंग डिजाइन निगम प्रशासन के प्रस्तुत किया था। उसमें पोर्च का उल्लेख ही नहीं था। पार्षद यादव की शिकायत के बाद खुद महापौर हेमा देशमुख व उपायुक्त सुदेश सिंह मौका मुआयना के लिए पहुंचे थे, जिसके बाद अफसरों ने बिल्डिंग के मालिक को नोटिस देकर काम बंद करने का निर्देश दिया। लेकिन नोटिस के बाद भी निर्माण शुरू कर दिया गया और बड़ा हादसा हो गया।

पोर्च निर्माण अवैध था: ईई जोशी
इस बड़ी लापरवाही और बिल्डिंग मालिक के मनमानी को देखते हुए निगम प्रशासन ने एफआईआर का प्रतिवेदन दिया गया है। निगम के ईई दीपक जोशी ने बताया कि पोर्च निर्माण अवैध था, इसे बंद करने का भी नोटिस दिया गया था, लेकिन नोटिस की भी अनदेखी कर दी गई। बगैर अनुमति निर्माण चल रहा था, जिसमें हुए हादसे में महिला मजदूर की मौत हुई वहीं पांच मजदूर घायल हुए हैं। इसे देखते हुए निगम की ओर से बिल्डिंग मालिक पर धारा 304 ए और 307 के तहत मामला दर्ज करने का प्रतिवेदन पुलिस को दिया गया है।

खुद ही ढलाई करा रहे थे संचालक
मजदूरों और काम पर लगे मिस्त्रियों ने बताया कि स्लैब ढलाई का काम भी बिल्डिंग मालिक किसी ठेकेदार से नहीं करा रहा था। पुलिस की जांच में भी यह सामने आया है। नर्सिंग होम के संचालक ने खुद ही कुछ मजदूर जुटाए थे, जिन्हें ढलाई के काम पर आने कहा था, इसके अलावा मटेरियल मिक्स करने के लिए एक पेटी ठेकेदार से किराए पर मिक्सर मशीन मंगाई थी। कोई भी अनुभवी व्यक्ति मौके पर मौजूद नहीं था। इसी के चलते यह हादसा हुआ।

मजदूरों का लिया बयान मालिक से होगी पूछताछ
हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने भी जांच शुरू कर दी है। बसंतपुर थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस योगेश पटेल ने बताया कि घायल मजदूरों से बयान लिया गया है। मजदूरों के बयान के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है। इसके अलावा बिल्डिंग के मालिक से भी पूछताछ होगी। पटेल ने कहा कि जांच पूरी होने के बाद जल्द ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नर्सिंग होम के खिलाफ पहले भी हुई है शिकायत
जय तुलसी नर्सिंग होम के खिलाफ लापरवाही का यह पहला मामला नहीं हैं। इसके पहले भी करीब आधा दर्जन शिकायत इलाज में लापरवाही बरतने, मनमाने ढंग से रुपए ऐंठने और मरीज के परिजनों पर दबाव बनाने सहित गलत जानकारी देकर मरीजों को दाखिल करने की शिकायतें हो चुकी हैं। तब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच का हवाला भी दिया था।

