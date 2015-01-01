पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घोषणा:22 करोड़ रुपए से खारुन नदी में बनेगा बांध, 5 करोड़ की लागत से चुलगहन, ओदरागहन व खपरी में सिंचाई योजना

रानीतराई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनसंपर्क के तीसरे दिन सीएम पहुंचे रानीतराई व केसरा, कार्यों का लोकार्पण किया

जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम के तीसरे दिन मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ग्राम रानीतराई पहुंचे। यहां धान खरीदी केंद्र में कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात की। क्षेत्र के समस्याओं के बारे में जाना और उसके निराकरण के लिए पहल की। मौके पर सीएम ने 22 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से खारुन नदी में बायीं ओर तटबंध निर्माण और 5 करोड़ की लागत से चुलगहन, ओदरागहन, खपरी में सौर सामुदायिक योजना से प्रोजेक्ट बनाने की घोषणा की। सीएम ने कहा कि जहां नदी नालों में लिफ्ट इरीगेशन की गुंजाइश है, वहां परीक्षण करवाकर प्रोजेक्ट स्वीकृत किए जाएंगे।

महिलाओं को सब्जी उत्पादन के लिए सीएम ने दिए टिप्स
जनसंपर्क के दौरान सीएम भूपेश ने ग्राम केसरा में बाड़ी का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि टमाटर और बैगन को अलग-अलग जगह लगाइए। दोनों की पानी की जरूरत अलग है। इस दौरान सीएम ने कहा कि नदी किनारे के गांवों में गन्ना को प्रोत्साहित करना चाहिए।

217 किसानों की सिंचाई से संबंधित समस्या होगी दूर
सीएम ने बोरेंदा में सौर सामुदायिक सिंचाई योजना का लोकार्पण किया। सौ एचपी के इस प्लांट से 217 किसान परिवारों की सिंचाई संबंधी जरूरत पूरी हो पाएगी। 100 हेक्टेयर सिंचाई रकबे का विकास हो पाएगा। किसानों ने सीएम को बताया कि बोरेंदा में इस योजना के आने से वे गेंहूं बो सकेंगे। चुलगहन और ओदरागहन के ग्रामीणों ने भी सौर सामुदायिक योजना की मांग की। मुख्यमंत्री ने मौके पर ही इसकी घोषणा भी कर दी। दक्षिण पाटन में नदी-नालों के किनारे लिफ्ट इरीगेशन की सुविधा करने के निर्देश दिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें