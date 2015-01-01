पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गड़बड़ी:डामर की परत हटाए बिना सड़क निर्माण शुरू

तार्रीभरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणाें ने मंत्री व विधायक से की मुजालगाेंदी-अलाेरी सड़क निर्माण में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत

मुजालगाेंदी से अलाेरी तक सड़क निर्माण में गड़बड़ी की जा रही है। ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण कार्य पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए इसकी शिकायत मंत्री सहित विधायक की है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि लोक निर्माण विभाग के माध्यम से अलाेरी से मुजालगाेंदी तक सड़क का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है, सड़क निर्माण के पहले डामर को उखाड़ कर उसमें पेंचवर्क किया जाना था लेकिन डामर की परत को उखाड़े बिना ही निर्माण शुरू कर दिया गया है। जिससे सड़क की मजबूती पर प्रश्न चिन्ह लग गया है। गांव के मनीराम सेवता, फागूराम नागवंशी, ग्राम पटेल कमलकिशोर, धनीराम, रामचरण कुंजाम, मोहन ठाकुर ने बताया कि अगर सड़क की ऊंचाई बढ़ती है तो गांव वालों को बरसात में परेशानी होगी। क्योंकि निकासी के लिए रास्ता नहीं होने के कारण घरों में पानी भरेगा। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इसी मार्ग पर 11 स्थानों पर पुलिया का निर्माण भी कराया जा रहा है जिसमें भी गुणवत्ता का ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। 8-8 भाग गिट्टी व सीमेंट डाला जा रहा है। जिसमे एक भाग ही सीमेंट का उपयाेग किया जा रहा है। जिससे पुलिया में मजबूती नहीं आएगी।

मिट्टीयुक्त मुरूम डाल रहे
ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि सड़क निर्माण में जो मुरुम डाली जा रही है वह भी मिट्टीयुक्त है। जबकि खाेदने के बाद मुरुम डालकर लेबल का मिलान करना था। कई स्थानाें पर सड़क किनारे की खुदाई ही नहीं की गई है। पुल निर्माण कार्य में भी पानी नहीं डाला जा रहा है। मुख्य मार्ग से अलोरी पहुंच मार्ग का निरीक्षण पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी नहीं कर रहे हैं।

काेई गड़बड़ी नहीं हाे रही
पीडब्लयूडी के इंजीनियर बीडी शर्मा ने कहा कि सड़क निर्माण में काेई गड़बड़ी नहीं हाे रही हैं। जहां पर डामर की परत है वह नेशनल हाइवे का है। नियम के अनुसार ही सड़क का काम चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें