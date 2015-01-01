पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:किसानों को दी ड्रिप से सिंचाई की जानकारी उद्यानिकी फसलों के लिए बनाई कार्ययोजना

उपरवाहएक घंटा पहले
  • परियोजना से जुड़े किसानों से खेती में आई समस्या की जानकारी ली

राष्ट्रीय जैविक प्रबंधन संस्थान रायपुर द्वारा कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र राजनांदगांव में डॉ. एससी मुखर्जी निदेशक विस्तार सेवाएं के संरक्षण में डीबीटी बायोटेक किसान हब का संचालन डॉ. बीएस राजपूत के मार्गदर्शन में किया जा रहा है।
इस परियोजना में कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र राजनांदगांव द्वारा जिले के अंबागढ़ चौकी ब्लॉक से पांच गांव सोनसायटोला, भड़सेना, मांगाटोला, सेम्हरबांधा, कौडूटोला से 50 किसानों का चयन कर उन्हें उन्नति के लिए प्रशिक्षण एवं तकनीकी जानकारी दी जा रही है। कृषि विज्ञान के अंतर्गत किसान संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। उद्यानिकी वैज्ञानिक गुंजन झा ने डीबीटी बायोटेक किसान हब परियोजना की जानकारी दी। डॉ. बीएस राजपूत द्वारा चल रहे रबी के मौसम में उद्यानिकी फसलों की कार्ययोजना एवं मल्चिंग व ड्रिप से सिंचाई के बारे में बताया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि डॉ. एससी मुखर्जी, डॉ. एके त्रिपाठी, देव शंकर राम उपस्थित रहे। डॉ. मुखर्जी ने परियोजना की प्रशंसा की साथ ही परियोजना से जुड़े किसानों से किसानी में आई समस्या पर चर्चा की एवं किसानों का उत्साहवर्धन किया।
आर्थिक उन्नति के बारे में बताया: स्व-सहायता समूह मोंगरा की महिलाओं को सरसों के बीज का वितरण किया। साथ ही बकरी पालन, मुर्गी पालन, मशरूम उत्पादन तकनीकी व बटेर पालन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. नूतन रामटेके, अंजलि घृतलहरे, मोहनीशा जंघेल, इंजी. अतुल डांगे, आशीष गौरव शुक्ला, मंजुलता मरावी, यंग प्रोफेशनल प्रवीण बनवासी, तोरन लाल निषाद, यशवंत वैष्णव, ओम प्रकाश साहू एवं राकेश साहू उपस्थित थे।

कृषि में महिलाओं के योगदान की दी जानकारी
किसानों के खेत में लगी धान की फसल प्रजाति जिंको राइस एमएस एवं एमटीयू 1010 का निरीक्षण किया एवं किसानों को उनके उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए बधाई दी। इसके बाद फूलबासन बाई द्वारा संचालित स्व सहायता समूह ग्राम मोंगरा में भारतीय कृषि में महिलाओं के योगदान पर कहा कि देश में लगभग 50 प्रतिशत जनसंख्या महिलाओं की है इसलिए कृषि आत्म निर्भर भारत बनाने के लिए इस 50 प्रतिशत जनसंख्या का भी पुरुषों की तरह समतुल्य योगदान होना चाहिए।

