सराहनीय:लॉकडाउन में कृषि संकाय के छात्रों ने बनाए कृषि औजार

उतई5 घंटे पहले
शासकीय उमा शाला उतई के कृषि संकाय के छात्र-छात्राओं ने कोरोना काल के दौरान समय का सदुपयोग करते हुए कृषि यंत्रों का निर्माण किया। कृषि संकाय प्रभारी, व्याख्याता चंद्रकला पांडेय के ऑनलाइन मार्गदर्शन में छात्र राहुल, आदित्य, रोहन, पुष्पेंद्र, कीर्ति, तनुसा, पिंकी आदि ने मिलकर मृदा पलट यंत्र और फसल कटाई के उपयोग में आने वाले साईथ यंत्र का निर्माण किया। यह यंत्र स्कूलों के किचन गार्डन जैसे छोटे कृषि भूमि क्षेत्र में जमीन की जुताई व कोड़ाई में उपयोगी है। साथ ही खाद को भूमि में मिलाने व मिट्टी को पलटने में बेहद फायदेमंद है। वहीं फसल कटाई के लिए बनाए गए यंत्र से एक मजदूर अकेले ही 5 से 6 मजदूरों के बराबर फसलों की कटाई कर सकता है। इसे बनाने की लागत भी बहुत कम है। प्राचार्य दीपक सिंह ने विद्यार्थियों व शिक्षिका के प्रयास की सराहना की।

