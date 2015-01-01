पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलेगी राहत:उतई से खप्परवाड़ा तक सड़क का काम तेज, पुल-पुलिया बन रही

उतई2 घंटे पहले
उतई से खप्परवाड़ा तक सड़क निर्माण का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। सालों से उबड़-खाबड़ रही इस सिंगल लेन सड़क को टू लेन में शामिल कर विधायक व गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने क्षेत्र की जनता को सौगात दी है। लगभग 15 किलोमीटर की सड़क को नया बनाने शासन ने 25 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति दी है। निर्माण लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा किया जा रहा है। यह सड़क उतई से बोरीडीह, पाउवारा, जजंगिरी, अंडा, ओटेबंद होते हुए खप्परवाड़ा पहुंचेगी जो स्टेट हाइवे दुर्ग-भानुप्रतापपुर रोड में जाकर मिलेगी। इस मार्ग के बनने से ग्रामीणों को आवाजाही में राहत मिलेगी। नगर पंचायत उतई अध्यक्ष डीकेन्द्र हिरवानी, उपाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र वर्मा, तोषण साहू, पार्षद प्रहलाद वर्मा, जनपद सभापति राकेश हिरवानी, करगाडीह सरपंच घनश्याम गजपाल, वामन साहू पाउवारा, उमादेवी चंद्राकर अंडा, पुकेश चंद्राकर आदि उपस्थित रहे।

