महामारी:वायरोलॉजी लैब में कोरोना के 1 लाख टेस्ट पूरे, हर दिन औसत 557 सैंपल की जांच

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 3 अगस्त से टेस्ट की हुई थी शुरुआत, कम स्टाफ के बावजूद किए टेस्ट

लॉकडाउन के समय कोरोना महामारी की जांच के लिए मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में डेढ़ माह के भीतर तैयार हुई वायरोलॉजी लैब में आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल टेस्ट का आंकड़ा सोमवार को एक लाख से पार हो गया। लैब में छह माह के भीतर कुल 1000307 सैंपलों की जांच की गई। यानी हर दिन औसत 557 सैंपल का टेस्ट यहां के डाॅक्टरों व कर्मचारियों ने किया। सीमित मैनपावर के बीच कम समय में इतनी बड़ी संख्या में जांच एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है। जो जांच हुए हैं उनमें 7005 सैंपल कोरोना पाॅजिटिव व 92783 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। बाकी के 519 सैंपल रिजेक्ट हो गए हैं। काॅलेज के डीन व माइक्रोबायलाजी विभाग के एचओडी डाॅ. रमनेश मूर्ति बताते हैं कि वायरोलॉजी लैब संभाग के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है। इससे आने वाले समय में वायरस जनित रोग की जांच व रिसर्च में काफी मदद मिलेगी।

किट की कमी के बावजूद जांच पर नहीं पड़ा असर
आईसीएमआर से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद वायरोलॉजी लैब में प्रबंधन द्वारा 3 अगस्त से आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल की जांच शुरू की गई थी। स्टाफ कम होने से प्रबंधन के सामने भी इसे निरंतर संचालित करना एक बड़ी चुनौति था। बीच में किट की कमी से कुछ दिक्कतें आई लेकिन इसकी व्यवस्था होती रही और जांच कभी बंद नहीं हुई।

सरगुजा सहित पूरे संभाग से आते हैं सैंपल
लैब में वर्कलोड काफी अधिक है। यहां सरगुजा जिले अलावा बलरामपुर, सूरजपुर, कोरिया व जशपुर जिले से आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे जाते हैं। तीन शिफ्ट में स्टाफ लाए गए सैंपल की जांच करते हैं। लैब नहीं होने से पहले सैंपल जांच के लिए पुणे, फिर रायपुर व रायगढ़ भेजे जाते थे। इससे रिपोर्ट आने में समय लगता था।

