सुविधा:बेलकोटा में 10 करोड़ से बनेगा चार एकड़ में गोदाम, मिलेगा पूरे साल रोजगार

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • खाद्य मंत्री भगत बेलकोट में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में हुए शामिल

खाद्य, नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने बतौली जनपद पंचायत के ग्राम बेलकोटा में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। इसके पूर्व भगत राज्य वेयर हाउस द्वारा बेलकोटा निर्माण किये जाने वाले गोदाम के लिए स्थल निरीक्षण किया। यहां वेयर हाउस द्वारा 4 एकड़ में 10 करोड़ की लागत से खाद्यान्न गोदाम बनाया जाएगा मंत्री भगत ने कहा कि बेलकोटा में गोदाम बनाया जाएगा। इन बड़े बड़े गोदाम में साल भर काम चलता रहता है जिससे आस-पास के लोगों को बारहों महीने रोजगार मिलेगा। लोगो को रोजगार मिलेगा तो वे आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त होंगे। बेलकोटा की अलग पहचान होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों का सबसे बड़ा काम खेती किसानी ही होती है और मेरा सबसे बड़ा काम किसानों के धान को खरीदना और लोगों के घर चूल्हा जलाना है। हमारी सरकार ने सबसे पहला काम किसानों के हित मे किसान कर्ज माफी का किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जो विपत्ति में साथ खड़ा होता है वही सच्चा साथी होता है।

बेलकोटा में खुलेगा अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल
मंत्री भगत ने कहा कि बतौली क्षेत्र के बच्चों को उत्कृष्ट अंग्रेजी माध्यम विद्यालय में पढ़ने का अवसर देने के लिए बेलकोटा में आत्मानंद उत्कृष्ट अंग्रेजी माध्यम विद्यालय खोला जाएगा। उन्होंने बेलकोटा के जर्जर हो चुके हाई स्कूल भवन के जीर्णोद्धार एवं रंगाई पुताई के लिए लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। स्कूल के जीर्णोद्धार के लिए मुझसे अनुमोदन की जरूरत हो तत्काल करा ले और इसका पूरा प्रस्ताव तैयार करें।

खाद्य मंत्री ने समूह की महिलाओं से खरीदे गोबर के दीये
मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने बतौली प्रवास के दौरान महिला स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा बस स्टैण्ड में लगाए गए गोबर के दीये के स्टाल से 500 रुपए के दीये खरीदे। उन्होंने गोबर के दीये को पवित्र और ईकोफ्रेंडली बताते हुए इस दीपावली में घर -आंगन को गोबर के दीये से रोशन करने की अपील की।

