चुनौती:शहर में स्वच्छता के गौरव पर 12 सौ लोग डाल रहे कचरा

अंबिकापुर
  • मेयर व सभापति की समीक्षा में सामने आई स्थिति, वार्डों में शिविर लगाकर ऐसे लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाने के निर्देश

शहर में 12 सौ से अधिक लोग ऐसे हैं जो स्वच्छता के गौरव पर कचरा डाल रहे हैं। अभियान में लगी टीम ने शिकायत की है कि कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण लोग घरों से गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग कर नहीं दे रहे हैं। ऐसे लोग कई जगह सड़कों पर कचरा फेंक रहे हैं। यूजर चार्ज नहीं देना पड़े इसलिए लोग कचरा सड़कों पर फेंक रहे हैं। स्वच्छता अभियान में लगी टीम की इस शिकायत के बाद वार्डों में शिविर लगाकर ऐसे लोगों की सूची तैयार कर समझाने को कहा गया है। इसके बाद भी लोग सड़कों पर कचरा फेंकते हैं तो उन पर जुर्माना लगाया है। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण से पहले सारी कमियों को दूर करने को कहा गया है। अंबिकापुर स्वच्छता में दस लाख की आबादी वाले शहरों में देश में नंबर वन है। टीम को इस पोजिशन को बरकरार रखने के लिए कहा गया है। गुरुवार को मेयर डाॅ. अजय तिर्की व सभापति अजय अग्रवाल ने स्वच्छता अभियान की समीक्षा की। बैठक में समस्त एस एल आर एम केंद्रों के इंचार्ज शामिल हुए।

किराएदार नहीं दे रहे यूजर चार्ज
स्वच्छता दीदियों ने बताया कि शहर में लोग ऐसे हैं जो अपने किराएदार से यूजर चार्ज नहीं दिला रहे हैं। डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण के बदले यूजर चार्ज लिया जाता है। पचास-सौ रुपए महीने में न देना पड़े इसलिए लोग कचरा सड़कों पर फेंक रहे हैं।

सड़कों पर कचरा फेंकने वालों पर फिर लगाएंगे जुर्माना:मेयर ने कहा कि अगर समझाने के बाद भी लोग सड़कों पर कचरा फेंकते हैं तो उन जुर्माना लगाए। काेविड संकट के कारण जुर्माना नहीं लिया जा रहा है। सड़कों पर कचरा फेंकने पर पहली बार दो सौ रुपए और फिर पांच सौ रुपए जुर्माने का प्रावधान किया गया है।

