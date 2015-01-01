पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मोबाइल नंबर व पता गलत होने से 136 संक्रमितों का नहीं चला पता, विभाग ने इन्हें मान लिया स्वस्थ

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने कोरोना की जांच कराई, पहचान छुपाने नंबर और पता गलत दिया
  • 133654 - लोगों की जिले में हो चुकी कोरोना जांच
  • 222 - लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई है अब तक पाॅजिटिव
  • 5704 - कोरोना संक्रमितों के स्वस्थ होने का दावा

सरगुजा जिले में तबीयत खराब होने पर लोग कोरोना की जांच तो करा रहे हैं, लेकिन कई लोग मोबाइल नंबर व पता गलत दर्ज करा दे रहे हैं जिससे रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आने के बाद उनके बारे में पता ही नहीं चल रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम दिए गए नंबर पर फोन करने के साथ उनके घर का पता खोजने में ही थक जा रही है और ऐसे लोगों के बारे में पता नहीं चल रहा है। अगस्त से लेकर अभी तक सरगुजा जिले में 136 केस सामने आ चुके हैं। भास्कर ने जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों की जांच सहित उनके इलाज के जानकारी ली तो ये आंकड़े सामने आए हैं। इससे जिले में कोरोना के स्वस्थ्य होने वाले लोगों के आंकड़े पर संशय होने लगा है। क्योंकि ऐसे लोगों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग बिना इलाज के ही 17 दिनों बाद स्वस्थ्य मान रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत की बात भी बता रहा है, लेकिन अब तक पुलिस भी ऐसे मामलों में न तो कार्रवाई की और न ही कोई ऐसा केस खोजकर ही ले आई।

पता व मोबाइल नंबर गलत होने वाले केस एक नजर में
माह - केस
अगस्त - 03
सितंबर - 66
अक्टूबर - 46
नवंबर - 21

मरीज ट्रेस नहीं होने से स्वस्थ होने वाले आंकड़े पर भी संशय
जिले में अभी तक 1 लाख 33 हजार लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है जिसमें से 6222 लोग संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इनमें से अब तक 5704 लोगों को स्वस्थ्य व 72 लोगों की मौत होना मान रहा है। जब सौ से अधिक मरीजों का पता ही नहीं चला और इनका इलाज नहीं हुआ तो ये आंकड़े भी सही नहीं हैं।

रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आते ही फोन कर मरीज को किया जाता है सूचित
कोरोना का कोई कारगर इलाज अभी तक सामने नहीं आने से आईसीएमआर की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा संक्रमित मरीजों को ट्रेस कर उसकी न केवल पूरी हिस्ट्री ली जाती है बल्कि आइसोलेट कर लक्षण के आधार पर उसका इलाज किया जाता है। इसका उद्देश्य यह रहता है कि संक्रमण को रोका जा सके। इसलिए सैंपल लेने के समय मोबाइल नंबर से लेकर घर का पता लिया जाता है। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आते ही मरीज को सूचित किया जाता है। इसके लिए पूरी टीम रहती है। ट्रेस होने वाले मरीजों का भी रोज फाॅलोअप लिया जाता है।

घर में रहकर इलाज कराने की सहूलियत फिर भी ऐसी स्थिति
पहले कोरोना संक्रमितों को अस्पताल या फिर आइसोलेशन सेंटर में भर्ती कराने की प्रक्रिया होने से ऐसे मामले सामने आने की एक वजह मानी जा सकती थी, लेकिन अब तक तो कोरोना मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर इलाज कराने की सहूलियत मिली है। इसके बाद भी नंबर व पता गलत देकर लोग बचना चाह रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी मान रहे हैं कि यदि जांच के समय ही कुछ एड्रेस से संबंधित कुछ डॉक्यूमेंट भी लिए जाए तो ऐसी गलती सामने नहीं आएगी। फिर सभी मरीज ट्रेस हो जाएंगे।

सीधी बात
डाॅ पीएस सिसोदिया,सीएमएचओ, सरगुजा
सवाल - कोरोना टेस्ट के बाद सौ से अधिक मरीजों को आप ट्रेस नहीं कर पाए, ऐसे मरीजों को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई हुई?
- पता व मोबाइल नंबर गलत देने से ऐसी स्थिति बन रही है। ये खुद के लिए और अपने परिवार व समाज के लिए नुकसानदायक हैं। ऐसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई का अधिकार हमारे पास नहीं है। हमने प्रशासन व पुलिस को जानकारी दी है।
सवाल - जब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव सौ से अधिक केस ट्रेस नहीं हो पाए तो आंकड़े भी गलत माने जाएंगे क्योंकि वे ठीक हुए कि नहीं यह कैसे पता चलेगा?
- यह सवाल तो है लेकिन इसके लिए क्या किया जा सकता है। हम यह मानते हैं ऐसे लोग कहीं न कही अपना इलाज कराते हैं और 17 दिनों बाद ठीक हो जा रहे हाेंगे। इसलिए इन्हें हम आंकड़े में सही मानते हैं।

