मेडिकल कॉलेज:मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में 166 नर्सिंग स्टाफ मिलेगा, निरीक्षण से पहले होंगी कमियां दूर

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • नर्सिंग स्टाफ की भर्ती की तीन साल से अटकी प्रक्रिया होगी खत्म, समिति की बैठक आज

मेडिकल काॅलेज में नर्सिंग स्टाफ के 166 पदों पर भर्ती की राह देख रहे उम्मीदवारों का तीन साल बाद इंतजार खत्म होने वाला है। शासन से वित्तीय स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद भर्ती के लिए बनाई गई चयन समिति की पहली बैठक शुक्रवार को होगी। इसको लेकर प्रबंधन ने पूरी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। चयन समिति में अध्यक्ष सहित पांच सदस्य हैं। इनमें दो सदस्य प्रदेश के दूसरे मेडिकल काॅलेजों के हैं। भर्ती के लिए वर्ष अक्टूबर 2017 में प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी और इसके लिए सरगुजा संभाग के 1569 उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। स्क्रूटनी के बाद 503 उम्मीदवारों ही बचे थे। इस भर्ती को लेकर शुरू से काफी विवाद होते रहा है, लेकिन प्रबंधन द्वारा सभी उलझन शार्ट आउट करते हुए स्क्रूटनी के बाद लिखित परीक्षा भी करा ली थी। इस बीच कोरोना के कारण वित्त विभाग से स्वीकृत पदों की भर्ती पर रोक लग गई जिससे पूरा मामला ही ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया था। लेटलतीफी से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी प्रबंधन के सामने थी क्योंकि इस साल काॅलेज की स्थायी मान्यता के लिए एनएमसी(नेशनल मेडिकल कौंसिल) की टीम कुछ महीनों बाद आने वाली है। इससे पहले मेडिकल स्टाफ की कमियों को दूर करना जरूरी है। टीम अप्रैल तक आ सकती है।भास्कर न्यूज | अंबिकापुर मेडिकल काॅलेज में नर्सिंग स्टाफ के 166 पदों पर भर्ती की राह देख रहे उम्मीदवारों का तीन साल बाद इंतजार खत्म होने वाला है। शासन से वित्तीय स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद भर्ती के लिए बनाई गई चयन समिति की पहली बैठक शुक्रवार को होगी। इसको लेकर प्रबंधन ने पूरी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। चयन समिति में अध्यक्ष सहित पांच सदस्य हैं। इनमें दो सदस्य प्रदेश के दूसरे मेडिकल काॅलेजों के हैं। भर्ती के लिए वर्ष अक्टूबर 2017 में प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी और इसके लिए सरगुजा संभाग के 1569 उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। स्क्रूटनी के बाद 503 उम्मीदवारों ही बचे थे। इस भर्ती को लेकर शुरू से काफी विवाद होते रहा है, लेकिन प्रबंधन द्वारा सभी उलझन शार्ट आउट करते हुए स्क्रूटनी के बाद लिखित परीक्षा भी करा ली थी। इस बीच कोरोना के कारण वित्त विभाग से स्वीकृत पदों की भर्ती पर रोक लग गई जिससे पूरा मामला ही ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया था। लेटलतीफी से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी प्रबंधन के सामने थी क्योंकि इस साल काॅलेज की स्थायी मान्यता के लिए एनएमसी(नेशनल मेडिकल कौंसिल) की टीम कुछ महीनों बाद आने वाली है। इससे पहले मेडिकल स्टाफ की कमियों को दूर करना जरूरी है। टीम अप्रैल तक आ सकती है।

  • 166 नर्सिंग स्टाफ की होनी है नियमित भर्ती
  • 2017 में भर्ती के लिए शुरू हुई थी प्रक्रिया
  • 1569 उम्मीदवारों ने किया था आवदेन

स्टाफ के वेतन पर हर महीने 47 लाख होंगे खर्च
काॅलेज में 166 नर्सिंग स्टाफ की भर्ती के बाद इनके मानदेय पर हर महीने लाखों रुपए खर्च होगा। इनका वेतनमान 28700 लेवल-7 है। जानकारों के अनुसार इसके अनुसार इनके वेतन पर हर महीने करीब साढ़े 47 लाख रुपए खर्च होगा। इस तरह एक साल में शासन के खजाने पर पौने 5 करोड़ रुपए का भार बढ़ेगा।

चयन समिति की लगातार तीन दिन होगी बैठक
चयन समिति के पदाधिकारियों की शुक्रवार से लगातार तीन दिन बैठक बुलाई गई है। काॅलेज प्रबंधन ने सभी सभी सदस्यों को इसको लेकर पत्र जारी कर दिया है। बैठक 5, 6 व 7 फरवरी को होनी है। इस दौरान समिति के सदस्य लिखित परीक्षा के अनुसार उम्मीदवारों के अंतिम चयन सूची पर निर्णय लेंगे और इससे जुड़ी आवश्यक कार्रवाइयां करेंगे। हालांकि अंतिम चयन सूची कब तक आएगी यह अभी नहीं बताया जा रहा है।

काॅलेज के पहले बैच का है इस साल अंतिम वर्ष
मेडिकल काॅलेज अंबिकापुर की शुरुआत वर्ष 2016 में हुई थी। तब एमसीआई (मेडिकल कौंसिल आफ इंडिया) काॅलेजों की मान्यता का काम देखती थी। इसे अब भंग कर शासन द्वारा एनएमसी का गठन कर दिया गया है। काॅलेजों की मान्यता की माॅनीटरिंग का काम अब एनएमसी कर रही है। यह संस्था नए काॅलेजों के पहले बैच के अंतिम वर्ष तक लगातार विजिट करती है।

जिला अस्पताल के नर्सिंग स्टाफ से चलता है काम
मेडिकल काॅलेज के अस्पताल लिए जिला अस्पताल को अधिग्रहित कर लिया गया है। यहां के स्टाफ भी अभी काॅलेज अंतर्गत कार्यरत है। इसलिए काॅलेज के अस्पताल में नर्सिंग स्टाफ की जरूरतों की पूर्ति के लिए जिला अस्पताल के नर्सिंग स्टाफ से ही काम चलाया जा रहा है। यहां करीब 120 के आस-पास नर्सिंग स्टाफ कार्यरत है। इसमें कुछ की पोस्टिंग दूसरे सीएचसी व पीएचसी से किया गया है।

कोशिश है जल्द अंतिम चयन सूची जारी कर दें
"शासन से वित्तीय स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद नर्सिंग स्टाफ की भर्ती के लिए चयन समिति का गठन कर दिया गया है। इनकी बैठक शुक्रवार से तीन दिन है। हमारा प्रयास है कि जल्द ही अंतिम चयन सूची जारी कर दी जाए लेकिन इसके लिए कोई तिथि अभी तय नहीं कर सकते हैं। कालेज को कुल 236 नर्सिंग स्टाफ की जरूरी है। 166 नई भर्ती होने से हमारी कमी दूर हो जाएगी।"
-डाॅ. रमनेश मूर्ति, डीन, मेडिकल कालेज, अंबिकापुर

