महामारी:कोरोना से एक रात में 3 लोगों ने दम तोड़ा इधर सरगुजा में नए मरीजों संख्या भी बढ़ी

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में कोरोना के मरीजों की मौत का ग्राफ 5.46 प्रतिशत पहुंचा

कोरोना को लेकर बरती जा रही लापरवाही के खतरनाक नतीजे सामने आ रहे हैं। गंभीर स्थिति में अस्पताल पहुंच रहे मरीजों की जान बचाना मुश्किल हो रही है तो नए मरीज मिलने से सरगुजा जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस अब बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में शुक्रवार की रात कोरोना से तीन लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया। करने वालों में सरगुजा जिले के धौरपुर इलाके का 55 वर्षीय एक अधेड़ के अलावा कोरिया जिले के मनेंद्रगढ़ निवासी 66 वर्षीय व जशपुर जिले के पत्थलगांव निवासी 85 वर्षीय वृद्ध शामिल हैं। एक रात में तीन मौतों होने से अस्पताल में कोरोना से मौत का औसत अब 5.46 प्रतिशत पहुंच गया है। यानी यहां भर्ती होने वाले कोरोना के 100 मरीजों में पांच से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो रही है। इसी प्रकार सरगुजा जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या अब 61 हो गई है। सितंबर के बाद ही ज्यादातर जाने गई हैं और इसमें कमी नहीं आ रही है। चिंता की बात यह है कि नए केस तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। इससे एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। चार दिन पहले जिले में कोरोना क सिर्फ 202 एक्टिव केस थे जबकि शनिवार को यह बढ़कर 240 पहुंच गया था। इससे संक्रमण और तेजी से बढ़ने की आशंका है।

सप्ताहभर पहले नए मरीजों की संख्या घट रही थी
जिले में तेजी से स्थिति बदली थी। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या गिरने से नए मरीज कम मिल रहे थे और इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ्य होने वालों की संख्या ज्यादा थी। 15 नवंबर को सिर्फ 20 नए केस मिले थे जबकि 43 लोग स्वस्थ्य हुए थे। इसी प्रकार 16 नवंबर को 41 नए मरीज मिले तो 46 स्वस्थ्य हुए थे। 17 नवंबर को 48 नए मरीज मिले तो 68 स्वस्थ्य हुए। 19 के बाद इसमें बदलाव देखा जा रहा है।

तीनों मृतकों को शुगर की थी शिकायत
मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार कोरोना से जिन तीन लोगों को भर्ती किया गया था उन्हें शुगर की शिकायत थी। कोरोना के संक्रमण के कारण तीनों को सांस लेने में परेशानी थी।

