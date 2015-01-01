पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:4 दिन बाद दिवाली, अब तक खाद्य व औषधि विभाग ने मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ शुरू नहीं की कार्रवाई

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • इन दिनों 4 गुना अधिक बढ़ जाती है खोया की खपत, पिछले साल बलरामपुर जिले के 4 सैंपल में से दो हुए थे फेल

दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक है और खोवा व मिठाइयों की मांग तेजी से बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में बाजार में बड़ी मात्रा में मिलावटी खोवा, पनीर व दूध आदि की खपत शुरू हो जाती है। इस पर लगाम लगाने के लिए खाद्य और औषधि विभाग के अफसर नवरात्रि शुरू होते ही एक्शन मोड में आ जाते हैं, लेकिन इस साल दीपावली के 4 दिन पहले तक भी अफसरों ने कार्रवाई शुरू नहीं की है। विभागीय अफसरों की लापरवाही से लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। मालूम हो कि फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ है कि खाने की वस्तुओं के मिलावटी के मामले पिछले 8 सालों में दोगुने हो गए हैं। ऐसे में एफएसएसएआई ने सभी राज्यों में मिलावट रोकने के लिए कारगर कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं प्रदेश में अवैध हो चुके प्रभारी अभिहित अधिकारी के पद पर उच्चाधिकारी कोई निर्णय नहीं ले सके हैं। इस कारण शासन की ओर से भी कार्रवाई के लिए कोई स्पष्ट निर्देश नहीं दिए गए हैं। इस कारण जिले के अफसर भी कार्रवाई करने से डर रहे हैं। वहीं व्यापारियों ने बताया कि जिले में बनारस, कोलकाता, हैदराबाद समेत कई जगहों से खोवा की सप्लाई होती है। इसके लिए बसों और ट्रेनों के माध्यम से खोया शहर पहुंचता है, जो सुबह-सुबह शहर में पहुंचते हुए आनन-फानन में व्यापारियों के पास पहुंचा दिया जाता है। 2 साल पहले कार्रवाई करते हुए अफसरों ने कई क्विंटल खोवा खराब मिलने पर बस स्टैंड से ही जब्त करते हुए नष्ट किया था।

अफसरों के पद अवैध इसलिए कार्रवाई करने से बच रहे जिम्मेदार
मालूम हो कि प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में प्रभारी अभिहित अधिकारी बने बैठे अफसरों के पद अवैध हो चुके हैं। इस संबंध में विभाग के नियंत्रक और नोडल अफसर ने उच्चाधिकारियों को लिखित में अवगत करा दिया है। इसके बाद भी स्वास्थ्य सचिव इस संबंध में कोई फैसला नहीं ले सकी हैं। यही कारण है कि पद अवैध होने का खुलासा होने के बाद प्रभारी के पद पर बैठे अफसर कार्रवाई करने से बच रहे हैं। क्योंकि समय सीमा खत्म होने के कारण इनकी कार्रवाई की कानूनी मान्यता समाप्त हो चुकी है।

पिछले साल नवरात्र और दीपावली पर लेने थे 4-4 सैंपल
पिछले साल मिलावट खाद्य पदार्थों की मिलावट रोकने नवरात्रि और दीपावली के समय हर जिले में 4-4 सैंपल लेने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इस साल भी एफएसएसएआई की ओर से हर जिले में 5 सैंपल लेने के निर्देश मिले हैं। पिछले साल बलरामपुर जिले में लिए गए 4 सैंपलों में 2 सैंपल मानक विपरीत पाए गए हैं। वहीं सरगुजा और सूरजपुर जिलों में फेल हुए सैंपल की जानकारी अधिकारी नहीं दे सके।

हर दिन होती है 50 से 60 क्विंटल खोया की खपत
व्यापारियों ने बताया कि फेस्टिव सीजन में हर दिन 50 से 60 क्विंटल खोवा की खपत जिले में होती है, जबकि आम दिनों में यह खबर 12 से 15 क्विंटल तक ही होती है। ऐसे में सामान्य दिनों की अपेक्षा 4 गुना अधिक खोवा बाहर के जिलों और प्रदेशों से मंगाया जाता है। ऐसे में बड़ी मात्रा में मिलावटी खोवा सप्लाई होने की आशंका रहती है। वहीं अधिकारियों ने बताया कि मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई नवरात्र से शुरू होकर धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले तक चलती है।

टीम बनाकर काम करने का दायित्व कलेक्टर का: शुक्ला
खाद्य व औषधि विभाग के असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर और खाद्य विभाग के नोडल अफसर राजेश शुक्ला ने बताया कि खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच के लिए सर्विलांस से परीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। यदि जरूरत पड़े तो लीगल सैंपल भी ले सकते हैं। किन जिलों में कितनी कार्रवाई हुई यह हमें जानकारी नहीं है। धनतेरस तक कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। टीम बनाकर काम करने का दायित्व जिले के कलेक्टर का है।

जिम्मेदार नहीं उठाते फोन: इस संबंध जानकारी लेने के लिए जब सरगुजा जिले की प्रभारी अभिहित अधिकारी रमीला भगत और खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी विनोद गुप्ता के नंबर पर संपर्क किया गया तो उन्होंने फोन रिसीव करना भी उचित नहीं समझा।

