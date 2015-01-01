पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेडिकल कॉलेज:सेंट्रल कोटे की सीटों पर चयनित 6 उम्मीदवारों ने ली जानकारी, लेकिन सिर्फ 2 ने ही लिया प्रवेश

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • फर्स्ट राउंड के लिए 12 नवंबर तक का समय, सेंट्रल कोटे की 15 सीटों पर एडमिशन शुरू
  • 100 सीटों पर काॅलेज में होना है एडमिशन
  • 82 सीट स्टेट कोटे के उम्मीदवारों के लिए रिजर्व
  • 03 सीट पर सेंट्रल कोटे से नामितों का होगा प्रवेश

मेडिकल काॅलेज अंबिकापुर में एमसीआई से मान्यता मिलने के बाद एक साल बाद यूजी की सेंट्रल कोटे की 15 सीटों पर एडमिशन शुरू तो हो गया लेकिन उम्मीदवारों की दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखी। तीन दिनों के भीतर सिर्फ फर्स्ट राउंड के चयनित उम्मीदवारों में सिर्फ 6 ने ही एडमिशन की कालेज से जानकारी ली और इनमें से दो ने ही फीस जमा कर प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया पूरी की है। मंगलवार को चयनित उम्मीदवारों में से एक भी नहीं पहुंचा और न ही किसी ने फोन से रिपोर्टिंग कर जानकारी ली। पूरे दिन अधिकारी-कर्मचारी खाली ही बैठे रहे। सेंट्रल कोटे के फर्स्ट राउंड में 15 सीटों के लिए चयनित उम्मीदवारों के लिए अब सिर्फ दो दिन का और समय रह गया है। 12 नवंबर तक इनके लिए प्रवेश लेने का अंतिम समय है। प्रबंधन उम्मीद कर रहा है आखिरी दो दिनों में बाकी के 13 उम्मीदवार एडमिशन लेंगे। इधर दीवाली का त्योहार भी नजदीक है। यह भी एक बड़ी वजह मानी जा रही है। काॅलेज में 100 सीटों पर एडमिशन होना है जिसमें 82 सीट स्टेट कोटे की और 2 सीट सेंट्रल कोटे के नामित सदस्यों के लिए हैं। संभावना है स्टेट कोटे की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद एडमिशन के लिए काॅलेज में उम्मीदवारों की भीड़ जुटेगी।

एडमिशन लेने वाले दोनों उम्मीदवार हैं छात्राएं
सेंट्रल कोटे की जिन दो उम्मीदवारों ने प्रवेश लिया है उनमें से एक दिल्ली की खुशी कपूर तो दूसरी छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर की गरिमा सूर्यवंशी हैं। खुशी ने पहले एडमिशन लिया तो दूसरे नंबर पर गरिमा रहीं। एडमिशन के बारे में जानकारी लेने वाले बाकी के 4 उम्मीदवार नहीं पहुंचे हैं। अब सेंट्रल कोटे की 15 में से 13 सीट ही खाली रह गई हैं।

2018-19 के बाद मिली है कॉलेज को मान्यता
वर्ष 2016-17 में अंबिकापुर मेडिकल काॅलेज को एमसीआई से पहले बैच के लिए मान्यता मिली थी। इसके बाद अगले सत्र में कमियों की वजह से फर्स्ट में प्रवेश की मान्यता नहीं मिली। फिर अगले वर्ष 2018-19 में मान्यता मिली और अगले सत्र में जीरो ईयर हो गया। अब फिर 20-21 में फर्स्ट में एडमिशन की मान्यता मिली है।

पहला बैच उधार के भवन में पूरा करेगा कोर्स
काॅलेज अभी बिशुनपुर के एक सरकारी भवन में चल रहा है। इसके लिए पास में ही नया भवन का निर्माण चल रहा है। इसका काम तेजी पर है लेकिन एक साल में काम पूरा होने की उम्मीद कम है। इधर काॅलेज का पहला बैच अगले साल पास आउट करेगा। ऐसे में संभावना कम ही नजर आ रही है कि यह बैच नए भवन में अपनी पढ़ाई कर पाएगा।

चरणबद्ध तरीके से दो चरण में होना है एडमिशन
एमसीआई द्वारा सेंट्रल कोटे व स्टेट कोटे के लिए अलग-अलग सीट एलाट कर उम्मीदवारों को एडमिशन के लिए समय दिया गया है। एडमिशन दो चरण में होने हैं। सेंट्रल कोटे के दूसरे चरण की काउंसिलिंग 18 नवंबर होगी और एडमिशन के लिए 2 दिसंबर तक का समय रहेगा। इसी प्रकार स्टेट कोटे की रिक्त सीट रहने पर सेंकेंड राउंड काउंसिलिंग होगी। एडमिशन की पूरी प्रक्रिया 31 दिसंबर तक पूरी कर लेनी है।

अंतिम समय में उम्मीदवारों के आने की संभावना
"सेंट्रल कोटे की दो सीटों पर ही एडमिशन हुआ है। सेंट्रल कोटे के उम्मीदवारों के लिए 12 नवंबर तक का समय है। इससे उम्मीद की जा रही है कि बुधवार व गुरुवार को बाकी के उम्मीदवार एडमिशन लेने पहुंचेंगे। हमारी तैयारी पूरी है। स्टेट कोटे की सीट एलाट होने पर अधिक उम्मीदवार आते हैं।"
-डाॅ. रमनेश मूर्ति, डीन, मेडिकल काॅलेज

