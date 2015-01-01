पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:8 हजार लोगों के दूसरे वार्डों में जोड़ दिए नाम, राशन लेने हर महीने 5-6 किलोमीटर लगा रहे चक्कर

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • पार्षदों का आरोप- शिकायत के बाद भी नहीं कर रहे सुधार, फूड ऑफिसर को आज निगम की सामान्य सभा में बुलाया

शहर में करीब आठ हजार लोग राशन कार्ड की सूची में दूसरे वार्ड में एंट्री हो जाने के कारण हर महीने राशन के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं। कई दुकानों की दूरी घरों से तीन-चार किलोमीटर दूर है जिससे लोगों को पांच-छह किलोमीटर चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे हैं। प्रभावित लोग नगर निगम और फूड विभाग में कई बार इसकी शिकायत कर चुके हैं, लेकिन संबंधित वार्डों में नहीं जोड़े जा रहे हैं। शहर के 48 वार्डों में 34 हजार से अधिक लोगों के राशन कार्ड बने हुए हैं। गुरुवार को नगर निगम की होने जा रही सामान्य सभा में फूड ऑफिसर को बुलाया गया है कि आखिर इतनी शिकायत है तो इस पर काम नहीं किया जा रहा है। पार्षदों का कहना है कि फूड विभाग में 40 वार्डों का ही डाटा है और जो नाम आते हैं इन्हीं वार्डों में शिफ्ट कर दिए जाते हैं जबकि शहर में 48 वार्ड हैं। फूड आफिसर रविंद्र सोनी का कहना है कि कोर पीडीएस में लोग किसी भी वार्ड से राशन उठा सकते हैं। कुछ तकनीकी त्रुटि थी जिससे दिक्कत आ रही है। इसे ठीक कराया जा रहा है।

चुनाव के बाद नहीं मिला झुग्गी वालों को पट्‌टा
शहर में निगम चुनाव से पहले झुग्गी झोपड़ी में रहने वाले छह हजार से अधिक लोगों ने पट्टे के लिए आवेदन दिया था। इनमें 18 सौ लोगों को ही तब पट्टा मिला। बाकी लोगों के आवेदन को अटका दिया गया। पार्षदों का कहना है कि अभी तक पट्टा नहीं मिला।

गुदरी बाजार की अव्यवस्था से लोग परेशान: गुदरी बाजार की अव्यवस्था को लेकर लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। हर बैठक में वहां की इस समस्या पर पार्षद सवाल उठाते रहे हैं। वहीं कोचिए से भी लोग परेशान हैं।

पट्‌टे के लिए 8 सौ आवेदन: नजूल जमीन पर कब्जा के लिए आठ सौ लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। वहीं निगम ने भी 32 कामों के लिए जमीन प्रशासन से मांगी है। यह नजूल की जमीन है। वार्डों में दुकान से लेकर पार्क और उचित मूल्य दुकान के लिए जमीन मांगी गई है।

सड़कों की बदहाली पर 16 पार्षदों ने जताई नाराजगी
सामान्य सभा में जिन मुद्दों पर पार्षदों ने सवाल लगाए हैं उनमें सबसे अधिक 18 सवाल सड़कों की समस्या को लेकर है। 28 सवालों में से 16 सड़कों की समस्या को लेकर है। सड़क नहीं बनने तो कहीं चौड़ीकरण को लेकर सवाल है। पार्षदों ने सड़कों की बदहाली को लेकर नाराजगी है।

पानी की समस्या को लेकर विरोध की है तैयारी
शहर में पानी की समस्या को लेकर पार्षदों ने विरोध की तैयारी की है। शहर में नलों का पानी साफ नहीं आ रहा है। अमृत मिशन के तहत पाइप लाइन बिछाए जाने के बाद गंदा पानी आ रहा है। कई बार वार्डों के लोग और पार्षद इसकी शिकायत कर चुके हैं। उधर विज्ञापन होर्डिंग्स को लेकर विरोध तय है।

