कार्रवाई:युवक से 33 लाख रुपए ठगने वाला गिरफ्तार

अंबिकापुर
  • बिहार के अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह का 8वें सदस्य को नालंदा से किया गिरफ्तार

जावा बाइक की डीलरशिप देने के नाम पर पुलिस लाइन रोड निवासी अजय सिंह से पिछले महीने ऑनलाइन 33 लाख की ठगी करने वाले बिहार के अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के सरगना ने इस राशि में से 15 लाख रुपए की लग्जरी गाड़ी खरीद ली है। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब गिराेह के एक और सदस्य बिहार के नालंदा जिले के कतरी सराय थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम पलटपुर निवासी मनी रंजन पिता कृष्ण नंदन को कोतवाली पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर अंबिकापुर ले आई। इस मामले का यह आठवां आरोपी है जो गिरफ्तार हुआ है लेकिन सरगना सोनू उर्फ अविनाश सहित तीन आरोपी फरार है। मनी रंजन से पूछताछ में पुलिस को कई जानकारियां मिली है। सोनू गाड़ी भी साथ ले गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मनी रंजन ठगी के पैसे एटीएम से निकालने का काम किया है। एटीएम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज से मनी रंजन की पहचान हुई और उस तक पुलिस पहुंची। एसपी टीआर कोशिमा के निर्देश पर तीसरी बार टीम नालंदा गई और मनी को गिरफ्तार कर ले आई। पुलिस को वहीं पर पूछताछ में सोनू के अलावा इसके भाई माेनू व एक अन्य सदस्य अभिषेक के बारे में पता चला। ये तीनों गिरोह के मेन सदस्य है लेकिन इनमें सोनू सरगना है।

