iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
तीन सिंचाई योजनाओं की हकीकत:साइट पर एक फावड़ा नहीं चला और खर्च कर दिए 14 करोड़, सिंचाई अफसरों ने फिर मांगे 122 करोड़

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिन अफसरों के खिलाफ योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी की चल रही जांच, वही मांग रहे फंड

बलरामपुर जिले में सिंचाई योजनाओं में घोटाले की पोल खोलती ये तस्वीरें उन कामों की है जहां निर्माण के नाम पर साइट पर एक फावड़ा भी नहीं चला और 14 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो गए। ऐसी एक-दो नहीं कई योजनाएं हैं। रामचंद्रपुर ब्लाॅक के गम्हरिया व खरहरा जैसी योजनाओं की स्थिति यह है कि करोड़ों का भ्रष्टाचार छिपाने के लिए अफसरों ने स्वीकृत राशि से अधिक भ्रष्टाचार छिपाने के लिए फंड मांगा है। आठ-दस पहले इन योजनाओं को मंजूरी मिली थी। अगर ये काम उसी समय हो गए रहते तो सैकड़ों किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी मिल जाता। भास्कर ने इन योजनाओं की पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि सिंचाई योजनाओं में अफसर लूट मचाए हुए हैं और जनप्रतिनिधि भी इस पर अांख बंद किए हुए हैं। खास बात यह है कि योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी की जिन अफसरों के खिलाफ जांच चल रही है या दोषी पाए गए हैं वे ही अब इन योजनाओं को पूरा करने के लिए फंड मांग रहे हैं। तीनों योजनाओं के लिए रिवाइज फंड करीब 122 करोड़ रुपए मांगा जा रहा है।

गम्हरिया जलाशय: यहां 2008 में गम्हरिया जलाशय के लिए मंजूरी मिली थी। आठ करोड़ इस योजना पर खर्च होने थे। डैम और नहर बनाकर खेतों में पानी पहुंचाना था, लेकिन अभी तक काम ही शुरू नहीं हुआ। साइट पर पाइप पड़े हुए हैं। अफसरों ने बिना काम कराए यहां करीब सात करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए। अब इसी योजना को पूरा करने के लिए 38 करोड़ रुपए मांगे गए हैं। इसमें एरिया बढ़ने का जिक्र किया गया है ताकि घोटाले पर सवाल न उठे। रामानुजगंज विधायक बृहस्पति सिंह इसी गांव के रहने वाले हैं लेकिन गड़बड़ी पर रोक नहीं लग रही है

खरहरा सिंचाई योजना: 2012 में इस योजना की मंजूरी मिली थी। इस योजना आसपास के गांवों में एक हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा सिंचित होना था। हद तो यह है कि यहां भी अब तक काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है और छह करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए गए हैं। 6.28 करोड़ रुपए इस योजना की मंजूरी थी। रजखेता गांव में खरहरा जलाशय के लिए काम होना था। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि सर्वे के दौरान बड़े-बड़े दावे किए गए थे और कहा गया था कि खरीफ के अलावा रबी की खेती के लिए पानी मिलेगा, लेकिन अब काम ही शुरू नहीं हुआ। इस योजना को पूरा करने के लिए अधिकारियों ने साढ़े 14 करोड़ रुपए मांगे हैं।

खुटपाली योजना: बारह साल में इस योजना पर सौ करोड़ रुपए से अधिक खर्च हो गए, लेकिन एक भी गांव को पानी नहीं मिला। नहर कहीं बह गई तो कहीं अधूरी है। व्यपवर्तन का गेट टूट गया है जिससे पानी नहीं रुकता। इससे 30 गांवों को पानी मिलना था। अफसर अब योजना पूरी करने के लिए 70 करोड़ रुपए और मांगे हैं। इस योजना से 3052 हेक्टेयर में पानी मिलना था जबकि फंड के लिए रिवाइज इस्टीमेट जो भेजा गया है उसमें 43 सौ हेक्टेयर का जिक्र है। खुटपाली के लिए कन्हर नदी में व्यपर्वतन बनाकर पानी देना था। व्यपर्वन से खेत तक 70 किलोमीटर नहर बनानी थी।

घोटाला दबा सकें इसलिए रिवाइज इस्टीमेट भेजा गया
योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी पर विभाग के ही अधिकारी सवाल उठाते हुए कहते हैं यह सब बलरामपुर जिले में ही हो सकता है। बिना काम कराए करोड़ों रुपए निकाल लिए और और घोटाले को दबा सकें इसलिए एरिया बढ़ना बताकर रिवाइज इस्टीमेट भेजा गया है ताकि जो राशि निकाल लिए हैं उसे अधिक राशि मिलने पर समायोजित किया जा सके। किसी योजना की स्वीकृति से पहले सर्वे होता है। ऐसे में रिवाइज इस्टीमेट की जरूरत नहीं पड़नी चाहिए।

मेरी जानकारी में नहीं, जांच कराएंगे: ईएनसी पवार
सिंचाई विभाग के ईएनसी जयंत पवार ने इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर कहा कि मुझे इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। स्वीकृति के बाद काम क्यों नहीं कराए गए और बिना काम के राशि कैसे खर्च हो गई है, इसकी जांच कराएंगे। जांच के बाद इसके जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

