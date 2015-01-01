पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत:सोनहत ब्लाॅक में पहुंचा 25 हाथियों का दल, खड़गवां में पहले से ही 45 हाथी मौजूद, कलेक्टर पहुंचे प्रभावित क्षेत्र

बैकुंठपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने ग्रामीणों को अकेले जंगल व बाहर नहीं जाने व समूह में निकलने की दी समझाइश

जिले के ब्लाॅक खड़गवां में पहले से ही 45 हाथियों का दल मौजूद है। अब सोनहत ब्लाॅक में 26 हाथियों के दल के मूवमेंट की जानकारी मिली है। इससे वन विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है। वहीं ग्रामीण दहशत में है। 2 नवंबर को कोरबा से 45 हाथियों का दल कोरिया जिले के खड़गवां पहुंचा है। ग्रामीणों हो रही परेशानी की जानकारी लेने कलेक्टर एसएन राठौर, डीएफओ इमितेंसू आउ, जिला पंचायत सीईओ तूलिका प्रजापति पहुंची। यहां हाथियों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाते हुए फसल, घर और मवेशियों को कुचल दिया है। जिले के दो अलग-अलग ब्लाॅक खड़गवां और सोनहत में अब 71 हाथी हैं। इससे वन विभाग के सामने इनकी निगरानी करने की बड़ी चुनौती है। ब्लाॅक सोनहत के गुरु घासीदास राष्ट्रीय नेशनल पार्क में 26 हाथियों के दल का सुखतरा, अमृतपुर, सेमरिया के जंगलों में मूवमेंट देखा गया है। हाथियों का यह दल तैमोर पिंगला अभ्यारण्य से लौटा है। वहीं ब्लॉक खड़गवां के ग्राम पंचायत जरौंधा अंतर्गत प्रभवित क्षेत्र में पहुंच कर कलेक्टर राठौर ने ग्रामीणों से मकान, फसल और मवेशियों को हुई क्षति के बारे में जानकारी ली।

13 दिन से 45 हाथियों ने खड़गवां में जमाया डेरा
वन विभाग के अधिकारी बता रहे हैं कि एक दशक में पहली बार इतनी बड़ी संख्या में हाथियों का दल जिले में है। पहले 10 से 12 हाथियों का दल ही यहां एक्टिव रहता था और 5 से 7 दिन लौट जाता था, लेकिन इस बार 13 दिनों से 45 हाथियों का दल खड़गवां में ठहरा हुआ है।

