शरद पूर्णिमा आज:7 साल बाद शरद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को पड़ी अब 13 वर्ष बाद 2033 में ऐसा संयोग बनेगा

बैकुंठपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • शाम पौने 6 बजे से पूर्णिमा तिथि पूरी रात रहेगी

आज शरद पूर्णिमा मनाई जाएगी। सात साल बाद ऐसा संयोग बन रहा है कि शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन शुक्रवार भी है। शाम पौने 6 बजे से शुरू हो रही पूर्णिमा तिथि पूरी रात रहेगी जो कि अगले दिन शनिवार की रात 8 बजे खत्म हो जाएगी। शास्त्र विदों के अनुसार दोबारा ऐसा संयोग 13 साल बाद बनेगा। यानी 2033 में शरद पूर्णिमा और शुक्रवार एक साथ पड़ेंगे। गाैरतलब हाे कि शरद पूर्णिमा को मां लक्ष्मी के प्राकट्य उत्सव व भगवान कृष्ण के महारास के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी की विशेष पूजा अर्चना की जाती है। मान्यता है कि समुद्र मंथन के दौरान इसी दिन मां लक्ष्मी प्रकट हुईं थी। इसी दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने महारास किया था। पंडित श्याम सलोने शास्त्री व बंटी महाराज ने बताया कि 2013 में शुक्रवार को शरद पूर्णिमा थी। इस बार यही संयोग 30 अक्टूबर को बन रहा है। शनिवार को पूर्णिमा व्रत, पूजा, तीर्थ स्नान और दान किया जाना चाहिए। पूर्णिमा तिथि पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है। इस योग में पूजा अर्चना करने पर मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती हैं। इस दिन वृहस्पति व शनि का अपनी राशि में होना शुभ है। पंडित रामप्रवेश तिवारी बताते हैं कि शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में चांदनी में रखी खीर ग्रहण करने का विधान है। इस दिन चंद्रमा अपनी 16 कलाओं से अमृत वर्षा करता है। चंद्रमा की राेशनी से विभिन्न प्राकृतिक औषधियां व वनस्पतियां अमृत को सोखती हैं। इसलिए इस दिन चंद्रमा के प्रभाव वाले दूध व चावल की खीर बनाकर चांदी के बर्तन में खुले आसमान में रखने व दूसरे दिन उसका सेवन करने का विधान बताया गया है। इससे रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है व कई तरह की बीमारियों से भी छुटकारा मिलता है। शरद पूर्णिमा की तिथि पर चांद अपनी 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होगा। इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा 30 अक्टूबर को शाम 5.26 बजे से शुरू होगी व 31 अक्टूबर को रात 8.19 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में शरद पूर्णिमा का महोत्सव 30 को और व्रत 31 को रहेगा।

