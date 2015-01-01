पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:8 साल बाद अब टेटम के लोगों को गांव में ही मिलेगा सरकारी राशन

नकुलनार42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेटम में कैंप खुलते ही ग्रामीणों को सरकारी सुविधाओं का लाभ मिलने लगा है। 8 साल बाद अब सरकारी राशन ग्रामीणों को गांव में ही मिलेगा। शुक्रवार को सरकारी राशन लेकर ट्रक टेटम पहुंचा। टेटम में कैंप खुलते ही कलेक्टर ने सरकारी राशन गांव में ही उपलब्ध करवाने की बात कही थी। अब राशन के लिए ग्रामीणों को 10 से 15 किलोमीटर पैदल नहीं चलना पड़ेगा। अभी तक टेटम के ग्रामीणों को राशन के लिए तुमकपाल जाना पड़ता था। इसके अलावा गांव में बने अस्पताल में भी जल्द ही स्वास्थ्य सुविधा दिलवाने का आश्वासन दिया गया है। कटेकल्याण ब्लॉक के टेटम गांव में अभी हाल ही में पुलिस कैंप खोलकर 8 साल से बंद सड़क को बहाल किया गया है। टेटम में कैंप खुलने के बाद टेटम के साथ ही तेलम, एटेपाल गांव के लोगों को भी जल्द ही गांव में ही राशन मिलेगा। एसडीएम प्रकाश भारद्वाज टेटम गांव का राशन भेजा गया है।

