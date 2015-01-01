पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड वार्ड में अव्यवस्था:कोरोना से मौत के बाद वार्ड में मरीजों के बगल में घंटाें पड़ा रहा शव

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल की कोविड यूनिट में मौत के बाद शव शिफ्ट करने में बरती गई लापरवाही

मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल के कोविड यूनिट में व्यवस्था को लेकर लापरवाही बरतने के मामले आते रहते हैं। पहले कोविड से मौत के बाद शव को रखने के लिए अलग से मरच्यूरी की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई और शव घंटों वार्ड में ही पड़ा रहता था। अब जब इसकी सुविधा हो गई तो फिर भी मौत के बाद घंटों शव वार्ड में पड़ा रहा। ऐसा ही एक मामला मंगलवार को कोविड वार्ड से आया। कोरोना संक्रमित 55 वर्षीय एक मरीज की हालत गंभीर थी और सुबह उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बारे में तब पता चला जब नर्सिंग स्टाफ वार्ड में पहुंचा। मरीज के शरीर में कोई हरकत नहीं होने से उन्होंने जांच की। ड्यूटी डाक्टर भी अा गए थे और उन्होंने जांच की लेकिन तब तक शहर के शिवधारी काॅलोनी निवासी मरीज की मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद वार्ड से सभी मेडिकल स्टाफ चला गया। वहां रहे दूसरे मरीज यह समझ रहे थे कि मृतक के शव को वार्ड से ले जाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही होगी, लेकिन ऐसा हुआ नहीं। शव घंटों वार्ड में ही पड़ा रहा। शाम को करीब साढ़े 5 बजे शव को वार्ड से बाहर निकला गया और कोरोना प्रोटोकाल के अनुसार परिजनों को सौंपा गया।

सुबह मरीज ने ली अंतिम सांस, अस्पताल प्रबंधन बता रहा साढ़े 12 बजे हुई मौत
सूत्रों के अनुसार मरीज की मौत सुबह करीब साढ़े से सात बजे के बीच हुई थी लेकिन अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने मौत का समय साढ़े 12 बजे बताया है। यदि इसे भी सही माना जाए तो शव करीब 5 घंटे वार्ड में पड़े रहा और वहां रहे दूसरे मरीज इसे देखकर भयभीत रहे। जबकि शव को तुरंत मरच्यूरी में शिफ्ट करने के दावे किए जाते हैं।

कोशिश करते हैं शव वार्ड से ही परिजनों को सौंप दें
"कोविड वार्ड में यदि किसी की दिन में मौत होती है तो उसके परिजनों को सूचना देकर कोशिश करते हैं कि कोरोना प्रोटोकाल के तहत वार्ड से ही सीधे शव उन्हें सौंप दें। रात में यदि किसी की मौत होने पर शव तुरंत मरच्यूरी में रख देते हैं।"
-डाॅ. लखन सिंह, मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट, मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल, अंबिकापुर

