प्रेसवार्ता:बिचौलियों से मुक्ति देने वाले हैं कृषि कानून: रेणुका

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रेणुका सिंह ने पत्रकारों से बात कर गिनाए कृषि कानूनों के फायदे

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए गए कृषि कानून किसानों को लाभ देने वाले हैं। राजनीतिक दल अपने फायदे के लिए किसानों को भड़काने का काम कर रहे हैं। इन कानूनों से किसानों को बिचौलियों से मुक्ति मिलेगी। यह बातें केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री रेणुका सिंह ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहीं। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान प्रदेश सरकार के शासनकाल में प्रदेश की हालत बदतर होती जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार की अधिकांश लाभप्रद योजनाएं बघेल सरकार ने बंद कर दी हैं। पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए बताया कि वर्तमान प्रदेश सरकार बोनस पर धान खरीदने का वादा कर सत्ता में आई। अब क्या कर रही है यह सबको दिख रहा है। इस दौरान उन्होंने लोकार्पण कार्यक्रमों में नहीं बुलाए जाने पर कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर रही है। जबकि भाजपा शासनकाल में हर पार्टी के स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि को शामिल किया जाता था। उन्होंने कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि सरकार अपने खुद के मंत्रियों को ही नजरअंदाज कर रही है तो विपक्षी पार्टी के जनप्रतिनिधि को कहां से मौका देगी। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में सड़कों की हालत जर्जर हो चुकी है और सरकार इसके लिए प्रस्ताव भी बनाकर केंद्र के पास नहीं भेज रही है। राज्य सरकार एक एजेंसी के रूप में काम करती है, प्रस्ताव भेजे जाने पर केंद्र सरकार रुपए देने से पीछे नहीं हटेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अपनी जुबान पर लगाम नहीं लगा पा रहे हैं। इस कारण आए दिन अमर्यादित टिप्पणी करते रहते हैं। जबकि उनकी खुद की पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एक महिला हैं। उनके बयानों के कारण पूरा प्रदेश बदनाम होता है। वहीं महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष के बयान पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि वह अब एक आयोग की अध्यक्ष हैं, किसी पार्टी की नेता नहीं हैं। कृषि कानून पर फैले भ्रम को दूर करते हुए कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के तीनों कानून किसानों के हित में हैं। इससे आय बढ़ने के साथ ही बिचौलियों से भी मुक्ति मिलेगी। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग के माध्यम से किसान अपनी उपज का मूल्य निर्धारित कर सकते हैं। फसल खराब होने के बाद भी उसे वहीं दाम मिलेंगे जो अनुबंध में लिखे होंगे। यदि ऐसा नहीं होता है तो उसके पास जिला प्रशासन के पास शिकायत करने का मौका रहेगा। वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों की मांग पर एमएसपी पर लिखित में कानून बनाने को तैयार है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी प्रदर्शन समाप्त नहीं किया जा रहा है। इन कानूनों की आड़ में किसानों को भड़काकर राजनैतिक दल अपनी रोटियां सेंक रहे हैं।

