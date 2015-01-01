पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्क रहें:झगराखंड में कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत मनेंद्रगढ़ की वृद्धा को एम्स किया रेफर

मनेंद्रगढ़-बैकुंठपुर16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 959 संदिग्धों की जांच में कोरोना के 56 नए संक्रमित मिले

जिले में शनिवार को 959 कोरोना संदिग्धों की जांच की गई। इसमें 56 की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। मनेंद्रगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमित एक मरीज की मौत हो गई है। इसी के साथ जिले में अब तक 3 हजार 612 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीज हो गए हैं। धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली तक कोरोना जांच की संख्या बढ़ने के कारण पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या कम हुई थी, लेकिन दीपावली के बीतने के बाद जैसे ही जांच की संख्या बढ़ाई गई, पाॅजिटिव केस भी बढ़ गए। पाॅजिटिव केस बढ़ने के साथ ही मृतकों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। नवंबर में 6 लोगों की मौत कोरोना संक्रमण से हुई। हालांकि जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 400 से घटकर 179 हो गई है। राहत यह है कि शनिवार को 12 मरीज ठीक होकर घर चले गए हैं। बता दें कि शनिवार को कोरोना जांच में शिवपुर-चरचा में 6, बैकुंठपुर 2, चिरमिरी 8, मनेंद्रगढ़ में 11 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। शहर समेत आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाकों में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। इधर मनेंद्रगढ़ में शनिवार को हुई जांच में 12 कोरोना संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई, जिनमें से एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए एम्स रायपुर रेफर किया गया है। इनमें 10 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखकर उनकी निगरानी की जा रही है।

176 लोगों की जांच में ये मिले संक्रमित
कोविड सेंटर के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने एंटीजन किट से 145, आरटीपीसीआर से 31 यानी कुल 176 लोगों की जांच की थी, जिससे संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई है। जांच में मनेंद्रगढ़ वार्ड नंबर 8 में 34 साल की महिला, वार्ड नंबर 20 में 13 साल की बालिका, ग्राम पंचायत चनवारीडांड़ में 40 व 34 साल की 2 महिलाएं, लेदरी में 40 साल की महिला, हर्रा नागपुर में 31 साल के पुरुष, ग्राम पंचायत मुसरा में 23 साल की युवती और कछौड़ में 40 साल के पुरुष और 17 साल का युवक जांच में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मिला है।

कोरोना से बचने बीएमओ ने दी सलाह
कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए विकासखंड चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. सुरेश तिवारी ने सभी से ऐहतियात बरतने की अपील की है। बीएमओ ने समय-समय पर हाथ धोने, अगर कोई खांस या छींक रहा है, तो उससे उचित दूरी बनाए रखने, मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से लगाने, आंखें, नाक या मुंह को नहीं छूने, खांसने या छींकने पर नाक और मुंह को कोहनी या टिश्यू पेपर से ढंकने की सलाह दी है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि यदि आप ठीक नहीं महसूस कर रहे हैं तो घर पर रहें, अगर आपको बुखार, खांसी है और सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है तो डॉक्टर के पास जरूर जाएं।

ट्रोनॉट से जांच में मृतक मिला था संक्रमित
नगर पंचायत झगराखंड वार्ड नंबर 3 निवासी 57 वर्षीय पुरुष मरीज की मौत हो गई। मृतक को ट्रोनॉट प्रकार से जांच में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाया गया था। वहीं आरटीपीसीआर से जांच में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए मनेंद्रगढ़ वार्ड नंबर 5 निवासी 78 वर्षीय वृद्ध की हालत चिंताजनक होने पर इलाज के लिए रायपुर रेफर किया गया है।

मनेंद्रगढ़ व आसपास मिले 12 संक्रमित
शहर सहित आसपास शनिवार को जांच में कुल 12 मरीज कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें से 1 मरीज की मौत हो गई। 1 को एम्स रायपुर रेफर किया है, जबकि 10 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा है। मनेंद्रगढ़ के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने एंटीजन किट से 145 व आरटीपीसीआर से 31 कुल 176 लोगों की जांच की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंगुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें