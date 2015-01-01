पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पशु औषधालय खोला, लेकिन ग्रामीणों को नहीं मिल रहा लाभ

महंगई
  • एक एबीएफओ और दो कर्मचारियों की हुई है तैनाती, ग्रामीण बोले- पांच साल में नहीं आया कोई

पशु औषधालय लैंगा में तैनात दोनों कर्मचारी पिछले पांच सालों से गांव नहीं पहुंचे हैं। एक कर्मचारी को जहां विभाग ने ब्लॉक मुख्यालय में बुला लिया है तो वहीं दूसरा कर्मचारी गांव में तैनाती होने के बाद भी गांव नहीं जा रहा है। इससे ग्रामीणों को पशुओं से संबंधित समस्या होने पर अन्य जगहों से पशु चिकित्सकों का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। लखनपुर ब्लाॅक अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत लैंगा में करीब 700 घर हैं। जहां 5 हजार से अधिक पालतू जानवर हैं। जिनकी सुविधा के लिए पशु विभाग ने सालों पहले पशु औषधालय खोला। जिसकी जिम्मेदारी विभाग ने एबीएफओ के साथ दो कर्मचारियों को सौंपी। यह सभी लोग विभाग के रिकॉर्ड में प्रतिमाह ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। साथ ही औषधालय का रिकॉर्ड भी दफ्तर में समय-समय पर जमा हो रहा है। विभाग की ओर से जानवरों के इलाज के लिए हर साल लाखों रुपए की दवाइयां भेजी जा रही हैं, लेकिन ग्रामीणों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। आज तक पंचायत में कार्यालय तक नहीं बन सका है और ना ही कोई कर्मचारी रहता है। ग्रामीण विजय यादव, मनोज यादव, शिवलाल, सिरदार, रामविलास, ओम प्रकाश, हेलसाय, राजेंद्र, तेजराय सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जानवरों के बीमार होने पर लोग कई बार फोन करके बुलाए, लेकिन नहीं पहुंचे तो मजबूर होकर गांव के लोगों को अन्य क्षेत्र के पशु चिकित्सक को बुलवाकर उपचार कराना पड़ा। कर्मचारियों के नहीं पहुंचने के कारण ग्रामीणों को जानवरों के लिए मिलने वाली सुविधाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इस संबंध में सरपंच रामलाल सिंह ने बताया कि मेरे सरपंच बनने के बाद कोरोना आ गया। जिससे कई समस्या से हम लोग जूझ रहे हैं। मुझे पंचायत के कामों से ही फुर्सत नहीं है, पशु डॉक्टर के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है। पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी सीके मिश्रा ने बताया कि मुझे यहां आए हुए 2 महीने ही हुए हैं। पहले से ही एक कर्मचारी को ब्लॉक मुख्यालय में रखा गया है। मैं एबीएफओ का एक सप्ताह में ड्यूटी कटवाता हूं। उपसंचालक के माध्यम से मेडिसिन सप्लाई हम लोग करते हैं। पंचायत में सप्लाई नहीं हो रही है, जिसकी जांच कराई जाएगी।

