लापरवाही:प्रदेश अध्यक्ष साहू का स्वागत करने 200 बाइक और 30 कार से पहुंचे भाजपाई, न मास्क और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

बैकुंठपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के नव-नियुक्त प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित साहू के स्वागत में जिला मुख्यालय में विशाल बाइक रैली निकाली गई, लेकिन कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वागत के बीच कोरोना और सोशल डिस्टेंस की जमकर अनदेखी की। कोरोना काल में पहली बार बाइक रैली में शामिल 200 से अधिक बाइक और 30 से अधिक कार की भीड़ रही। बाइक रैली पूरे शहर का चक्कर लगाकर जिला भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंची, जहां पार्टी के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों ने भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का स्वागत किया। इससे पहले घड़ी चौक पर साहू समाज के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अध्यक्ष के प्रथम आगमन पर स्वागत किया। रैली की अगुवाई जिला अध्यक्ष कृष्ण बिहारी जायसवाल और युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष संजय सिंह ने की। विश्वव्यापी महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने जारी गाइड लाइन का भाजपाई उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं।

न मास्क, न सोशल डिस्टेंस माना
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के स्वागत में पांच सौ से अधिक कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। इसमें पदाधिकारियों से लेकर कार्यकर्ता तक किसी ने भी सोशल डिस्टेंस तो दूर मास्क तक नहीं पहन कर रखा। घड़ी चौक से लेकर भाजपा कार्यालय तक कार्यकर्ताओं की बाइक रैली की भीड़ से मुख्य सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई थी, जबकि समारोह में पूर्व मंत्री से लेकर पूर्व विधायक तक शामिल हुए थे। बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिला में कथित तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा किए गए पथराव के विरोध में युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने घड़ी चौक पर ममता बनर्जी का पुतला दहन किया। युवा मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित साहू ने कहा कि ममता बनर्जी की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई है। आने वाले समय में पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा का परचम लहराएगा।

