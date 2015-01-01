पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:खिड़की तोड़कर कमरे में घुसा, युवती से की मारपीट

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शोर सुनकर परिजन पहुंचे तो भागा युवक

शहर से लगे अजिरमा इलाके में एक बदमाश सोमवार की रात गांव में खिड़की तोड़कर एक युवती के कमरे में घुस गया और उससे जबरदस्ती करने लगा। युवती सो रही थी। पुलिस ने बताया कि अचानक किसी के इस तरह आने से युवती शोर मचाने लगी तो अजिरमा के शांतिपारा निवासी मुराद खान नामक युवक ने उसके मुंह को दबा दिया और उससे मारपीट करने लगा। लेकिन गनीमत यह रही कि शोर सुनकर परिजन व आस-पास के लोग उठ गए। वे कमरे में पहुंचे तो बदमाश खिड़की रास्ते रात में भाग गया। युवती ने उसे पहचान लिया था। परिजनों ने युवक का पीछा किया लेकिन अंधेरे में वह आगे निकल गया। सुबह परिजन के साथ युवती ने थाने पहुंचकर मामले की रिपोर्ट की। अजाक थाने में पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक मुराद खान के खिलाफ धारा 294, 457, 323, एसटीएससी एक्ट की धारा 3(1)(डब्ल्यू)(1) 354 क के तहत अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है। युवक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

