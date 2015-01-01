पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवेश:मेडिकल काॅलेज में दो दिन के भीतर स्टेट कोटे की 79 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों ने लिया एडमिशन

अंबिकापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फर्स्ट राउंड में स्टेट कोटे की सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए अंबिकापुर मेडिकल काॅलेज में 81 उम्मीदवारों का नाम

मेडिकल काॅलेज अंबिकापुर में स्टेट कोटे की सीटों पर दो दिन के भीतर ही 79 उम्मीदवारों ने एडमिशन ले लिया। डीएमई से आई फर्स्ट राउंड की सूची के अनुसार अब सिर्फ दो उम्मीदवारों ने प्रवेश नहीं लिया है। इस बार स्टेट कोटे की 82 सीटों के लिए प्रथम चरण में डीएमई से काउंसिलिंग के बाद 81 उम्मीदवारों की सूची भेजी गई है। इधर डीएमई ने प्रवेश के लिए 23 नवंबर तक का समय बढ़ा दिया है। हालांकि प्रवेश लेने वाले ज्यादातर उम्मीदवार अपग्रेडेशन का विकल्प चुना है। इससे यदि उन्हें पसंद का कोई दूसरा काॅलेज मिलेगा तो वे संबंधित काॅलेज में चले जाएंगे। इससे अंतिम लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद ही प्रवेश की सही स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी। सेंट्रल कोटे की 15 सीटों में सिर्फ दो उम्मीदवारों ने एडमिशन लिया था जिसमें से एक उम्मीदवार अपग्रेडेशन के बाद दूसरा काॅलेज मिलने पर सीट छोड़ दी है। इससे सेंट्रल कोटे की 14 व स्टेट कोटे की 3 सीट रिक्त है। काॅलेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार इसमें अभी काफी फेर बदल की संभावना है। अंतिम लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद प्रवेश लेने वाले उम्मीदवारों की स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी। काॅलेज को यूजी में फर्स्ट ईयर के लिए एनएमसी की 100 सीटों की मान्यता मिली है। इसमें 15 सीट सेंट्रल कोटे की, 82 सीट स्टेट व 3 सीट सेंट्रल के नामिनी उम्मीदवारों के लिए रिजर्व है।

सेंट्रल की रिक्त सीटों पर 28 नवंबर से दूसरे चरण का प्रवेश
मेडिकल काॅलेज में सेंट्रल कोटे की रिक्त सीटों पर दूसरे चरण के लिए 28 नवंबर से प्रवेश शुरू होगा। हालांकि अभी इसके उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी नहीं हुई है। प्रबंधन के अनुसार डीएमई से दूसरे चरण के लिए समय सारिणी आ गई है। प्रवेश 28 नवंबर से 8 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इसी दौरान स्टेट कोटे के दूसरे चरण का प्रवेश भी शुरू होने की उम्मीद है।

सेंट्रल कोटे की एक छात्रा ने अपग्रेडेशन में काॅलेज बदला, इससे सेंट्रल काेटे की एक और सीट खाली
अंबिकापुर मेडिकल काॅलेज में सेंट्रल कोटे की जिन दो सीटों पर दो छात्राओं ने प्रवेश लिया था, उसमें एक छात्रा ने दूसरा काॅलेज मिलने के बाद यहां की सीट छोड़ दी है। प्रबंधन के अनुसार बिलासपुर की छात्रा ने सेंट्रल कोटे से पहले अंबिकापुर में प्रवेश लिया था। उसने अपग्रेडेशन का विकल्प लिया था। स्टेट कोटे की काउंसिलिंग में उसे बिलासपुर मेडिकल काॅलेज में सीट मिली तो वह अंबिकापुर सीट छोड़कर बिलासपुर चली गई। इससे अंबिकापुर की सेंट्रल कोटे की एक और सीट रिक्त रह गई। अभी सिर्फ दिल्ली की एक छात्रा ने यहां प्रवेश लिया है।

सेंट्रल की सीट खाली रहने पर स्टेट कोटे में बदल जाती है
मेडिकल काॅलेज में सेंट्रल कोटे की रिजर्व सीटों पर यदि अंतिम चरण के बाद चयनित उम्मीदवार प्रवेश नहीं लेते हैं तो उन सीटों को शासन द्वारा स्टेट कोटे में बदल दिया जाता है। इसका फायदा स्टेट कोटे के उम्मीदवारों को मिलता है। हालांकि मेडिकल की सीटें खाली रहने की संभावना कम ही रहती हैं।

एक साल बाद मिली फर्स्ट ईयर में प्रवेश की अनुमति
अंबिकापुर मेडिकल काॅलेज को फर्स्ट की सौ सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए एनएमसी से मान्यता हासिल करने काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी है। काॅलेज को 2016 में मान्यता मिली थी लेकिन दूसरे साल यह जीरो ईयर रह गया था। इसके बाद 2018 में मान्यता मिली लेकिन अगले साल फिर जीरो ईयर हो गया। इसके बाद इस साल प्रवेश की अनुमति मिली है। 2016 में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्र अगले साल काॅलेज से पासआउट करेंगे।

अंतिम चरण के प्रवेश के बाद ही सही स्थिति होगी स्पष्ट
"फर्स्ट राउंड में प्रवेश लेने वाले ज्यादातर उम्मीदवार पसंद का दूसरा कालेज मिलने की उम्मीद मंे अपग्रेडेशन के विकल्प के साथ एडमिशन लेते हैं। इन्हें जब दूसरा काॅलेज मिलता है तो वे पहला कालेज छोड़कर चले जाते हैं। इससे अभी सेंट्रल व स्टेट कोटे की सीटों की सही स्थिति नहीं बताई जा सकती है क्योंकि छात्र के जाने के बाद संख्या कम ज्यादा होती है। वैसे स्टेट कोटे के फर्स्ट राउंड में 79 सीटें भर गई हैँ लेकिन अंतिम चरण के बाद ही सही स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी।"
-रमनेश मूर्ति, डीन, मेडिकल काॅलेज, अंबिकापुर

