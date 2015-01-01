पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मजदूर की मौत पर दो साल बाद ठेकेदार व एसडीओ पर केस दर्ज

  • दीवार की तराई करते करंट लगने से मजदूर की जनवरी 2019 में हो गई थी मौत

दरिमा हवाई पट्टी में निर्माणाधीन दीवार की तराई करते समय एक मजदूर की करीब दो साल पहले मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने जांच के बाद ठेकेदार व पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ के खिलाफ धारा 304 ए के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि दरिमा हवाई पट्टी कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम 2019 में चल रहा था। निर्माण कार्य पीडब्ल्यूडी के माध्यम से ठेके पर था। 15 जनवरी को निर्माणाधीन दीवार की तराई मजदूर टिंकू उरांव कर रहा था। दीवार के ऊपर से हाई टेंशन तार की लाइन गुजरी थी। इसके बाद भी वहां सुरक्षा का उपाय नहीं किया गया था। इसी दौरान हाईटेंशन लाइन का तार टूटकर गिर गया और टिंकू करंट लगने से घायल हो गया और उसकी मौत हो गई थी। इसी मामले में जांच के बाद पुलिस ठेकेदार ज्ञानश्रुति जायसवाल व पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ हितेंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ धारा 304 ए के तहत अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है।

