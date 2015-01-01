पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष 22 से 6 दिन सरगुजा संभाग में रहेंगी

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
राज्य महिला आयोग के अध्यक्ष किरणमयी नायक 22 नवम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे रायपुर से कार द्वारा प्रस्थान कर शाम 7ः30 बजे सर्किट हाउस अंबिकापुर पहुंचेंगी। वे 23 नवम्बर को सुबह 11 बजे जिला पंचायत अंबिकापुर में सरगुजा एवं बलरामपुर जिले से प्राप्त प्रकरणों की सुनवाई करेंगी। 24 नवम्बर को सुबह 9 बजे सर्किट हाउस से सूरजपुर के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगी। सुबह 11 बजे कलेक्टर सभाकक्ष में प्रकरणों की सुनवाई करेंगी। तत्पश्चात रात्रि 8 बजे सर्किट हाउस पहुंचेंगी। 25 नवम्बर को सुबह 8 बजे कोरिया जिले के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगे तथा सुबह 11 बजे कलेक्टर सभाकक्ष बैकुण्ठपुर में कोरिया जिले से प्राप्त प्रकरणों की सुनवाई करेंगी। इसके पश्चात रात्रि 9 बजे अंबिकापुर पहुंचेंगी। 26 नवम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे अम्बिकापुर से जशपुर के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगी। नायक 27 नवम्बर को सुबह 11 बजे कलेक्टर सभाकक्ष में जशपुर जिला से प्राप्त प्रकरणों की सुनवाई करेंगी। वे 28 नवम्बर को जशपुर से रायपुर के लिए सड़क मार्ग से प्रस्थान करेंगी।

