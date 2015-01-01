पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:नहाय खाय के साथ आज से छठ महापर्व

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन ने नहीं दी सार्वजनिक आयोजन की अनुमति, लोग हो रहे परेशान

पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व का समापन होने के बाद आज से छठ पूजा का शुभारंभ हो रहा है। बुधवार को नहाय खाय के साथ ही चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व की शुरुआत होगी। हालांकि कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए छठ घाट पर आयोजन के लिए प्रशासन ने प्रतिबंध लगाया है। इस कारण इस बार छठ पर्व पर रौनक नजर नहीं आएगी। त्योहार की परंपरा को पूरा करने के लिए लोगों ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। मालूम हो कि कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि से छठ पर्व की शुरुआत होती है। पहले दिन नहाय खाय से छठ माता की पूजा अर्चना शुरू होकर दूसरे दिन खरना का त्योहार, तीसरे दिन डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य और चौथे दिन उगते हुए सूर्य का अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का समापन किया जाता है। मंगलवार से चार दिवसीय इस महापर्व की शुरुआत होगी। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने छठ घाट पर किसी प्रकार के आयोजन नहीं करने की अनुमति नहीं दी है। इस कारण समितियों और स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रशासन से मांग की थी कि घाट पर व्यक्तिगत आयोजन की अनुमति दी जाए। समितियां इस साल बड़ा आयोजन बनाने में सहयोग नहीं करेंगी। इसके बाद भी सरगुजा जिला प्रशासन ने छठ घाट पर आयोजन करने की अनुमति देने से मना कर दिया है। वहीं बिश्रामपुर व सूरजपुर जिले में कुछ जगहों पर छठ घाटों पर आयोजन की अनुमति दे दी है। इस कारण लोगों में प्रशासन की कार्रवाई का डर सता रहा है। इसके साथ ही लोगों ने बताया कि इस व्रत को किसी भी कीमत में घरों पर नहीं मनाया जा सकता है।

अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य शुक्रवार को देंगे
चतुर्थी पर व्रतधारी महिलाएं नहाय खाय करती हैं। अगले दिन पंचमी तिथि पर गुरुवार को खरना है। इस दिन व्रतधारी महिलाएं व्रत रखती हैं और शाम को गुड़ की खीर का प्रसाद बनाती हैं। शुक्रवार को व्रत रखकर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही अगले दिन शनिवार को उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का समापन होगा।

घाट पर करें व्यक्तिगत आयोजन: तिवारी
छठ आयोजन समिति के पदाधिकारी रविंद्र तिवारी ने बताया कि प्रशासन से लगातार व्यक्तिगत आयोजन की अनुमति देने की मांग की जा रही है। इसके बाद भी प्रशासन अपने आदेश पर अडिग है। जबकि यह व्रत ऐसा है कि इसे घरों में किसी कीमत पर नहीं किया जा सकता है। मैने लोगों से व्यक्तिगत आयोजन छठ घाट पर करने के लिए कहा है।

