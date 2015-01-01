पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंबिकापुर प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा:शुष्क हवाओं से तापमान सामान्य से 2 डिग्री नीचे पहुंचने से चली शीतलहर

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिनों में 8 डिग्री गिरा रात का तापमान, सोमवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचा 9.6 डिग्री पर

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ उत्तर से आ रही शुष्क हवाओं के प्रभाव से सरगुजिहा ठंड अब अपना तेवर दिखाने लगी है। तीन दिनों में ही दिन व रात के तापमान में तगड़ी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इससे नवंबर में ही शीतलहर का एहसास होने लगा है। इस बीच सोमवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री तो अधिकतम तापमान 23.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। दोनों तापमान सामान्य से 2 डिग्री नीचे है। रात के तापमान में तो तीन दिनों के भीतर करीब 8 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। यहां बता दें शनिवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 16.4 डिग्री था। इससे अंबिकापुर प्रदेश का सबसे ज्यादा ठंड वाली जगह बन गया है। इससे अधिक पेंड्रा रोड का तापमान 10.2 डिग्री है। अचानक बढ़ी ठंड का असर लोगों के जनजीवन पर दिखने लगा है। सामान्य से नीचे तापमान जाने से लोग दिन में गर्म कपड़े पहनने लगे हैं। ठंडी हवाओं से धूप के बाद दिन में ठंड का एहसास होने लगा है। शाम होते ही मौसम में ठंड ज्यादा बढ़ रही है।

मैदानी व पहाड़ी इलाके में 6 से 7 डिग्री तक पहुंचा तापमान: शहर से लगे अजिरमा, खैरबार सहित बाहरी इलाके में और ज्यादा ठंड पड़ रही है। यह इलाका ज्यादा खुला है। इससे यहां रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 6 से 7 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचने लगा है। मैनपाट में इससे भी नीचे तापमान जा रहा है।

चक्रवात के प्रभाव से तापमान बढ़ने की उम्मीद: बंगाल की खाड़ी में बने चक्रवात के प्रभाव से 25 नवंबर के बाद मौसम में बदलाव की संभावना है। खाड़ी से नम हवा आने से बादल छाए सकते हैं। इससे कुछ इलाकों में बारिश भी हो सकती है। इससे तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

