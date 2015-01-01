पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कॉलेज में प्रोफेसर की कमी और नेटवर्क की समस्या, 50 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई ठप

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरगुजा संभाग के काॅलेजों में फर्स्ट ईयर की 1 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू, लेकिन विद्यार्थी अटैंड नहीं कर पा रहे

सरकारी काॅलेजों में एक नवंबर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू तो हो गई लेकिन नेटवर्किंग की दिक्कत के साथ विषय विशेषज्ञ नियमित शिक्षकों की कमी के कारण इसका कोरम ही पूरा होते नजर आ रहा है। सरगुजा संभाग में तो कमोवेश स्थिति यही नजर आ रही है। स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश लेने वाले लगभग 20 फीसदी छात्र एंड्रायड फोन नहीं होने के कारण क्लास अटैंड नहीं कर पा रहे हैं तो जिनके पास यह सुविधा है उनमें से ज्यादातर नेटवर्किंग की समस्या से पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। रही सही कसर शिक्षकों की कमी से पूरी हो जा रही है। क्योंकि सभी काॅलेजों को अपने छात्रों का क्लास लेना है और इसकी पूरी मॉनीटरिंग भी हो रही है। लेकिन जहां शिक्षक ही नहीं है वहां पढ़ाई कैसे हो रही यह समझ से परे हैं? इसके लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा राज्य स्तर पर एक साथ कुछ विषयों की ऑनलाइन क्लास लेकर पढ़ाई का दावा कर रहा है। इससे संभाग के मात्र 18 काॅलेजों का नाम है जबकि यहां 46 सरकारी काॅलेज हैं और 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा में किसी न किसी विषय के विशेषज्ञ शिक्षक नहीं है। यहां बता दें कि इस साल संभाग के इन काॅलेजों में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में करीब 10 हजार विद्यार्थियों ने प्रवेश लिया है। 50 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही।

कॉलेजों में इस तरह चल रही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई
शासन द्वारा यूजी प्रथम वर्ष में सभी काॅलेजों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी वास्तविक क्लास की तरह ही लेने निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसमें शिक्षकों को कालेज में ही आकर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाना है और पहले से तैयार वीडियो पाठ्य सामग्री का इस्तेमाल वर्जित है। इसके लिए हर काॅलेज को टाइमटेबल वैसे ही तैयार करने कहा गया है जैसे सामान्य दिनों का होता है। जहां संबंधित विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है, वहां राज्य स्तरीय एकीकृत ऑनलाइन क्लास से पढ़ाई कराने की बात की गई है लेकिन हकीकत सामने हैं।

क्लास अटैंड नहीं करने पर छात्रों को होगी दिक्कत
छात्रों के लिए शासन द्वारा ऑनलाइन क्लास अटैंड कराना अनिवार्य किया गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण में इस तरह पढ़ाई भी जरूरी है। क्लास अटैंड नहीं करने पर मुख्य परीक्षा में शामिल होने से रोका जा सकता है। इसके महत्व को बताने पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ छात्रों का हर महीने ऑनलाइन क्लास टेस्ट भी लिया जाएगा। इसको लेकर छात्रों को सूचना भी दी जा रही है ताकि वे क्लास अटैंड करें।

  • 46 सरकारी काॅलेज हैं जहां हो रही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई
  • 10 हजार छात्रों ने यूजी के फर्स्ट ईयर में लिया है प्रवेश
  • 50 फीसदी विद्यार्थी नहीं अटैंड कर पा रहे क्लास
  • 20 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों के पास नहीं है एंड्रायड फोन

जहां शिक्षक नहीं वहां संभाग से लग रही क्लास
"सभी काॅलेजों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू हो गई है। कुछ समस्याएं आ रही हैं लेकिन इसे ठीक कर लिया जाएगा। जिस काॅलेज संबंधित विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है, वहां के छात्रों की संभाग स्तरीय ऑनलाइन क्लास के माध्यम से पढ़ाई होगी। इससे सभी कॉलेजों को जोड़ा जाएगा। इसकी तैयारी चल रही है। सभी काॅलेजों से ऐसे विषय व छात्रों की जानकारी मंगाई गई है।"
-डाॅ. एसके त्रिपाठी, अपर संचालक, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, सरगुजा

केस-1 - साइंस काॅलेज में 5 विषयों के नहीं हैं शिक्षक
शहर के साइंस काॅलेज में रसायन शास्त्र, भौतिकी शास्त्र, माइक्रोबायोलॉजी सहित पांच विषय के नियमित शिक्षक नहीं है। इससे यहां काॅलेज से इन विषय की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन नहीं हो पा रही है। राज्य स्तरीय एकीकृत ऑनलाइन क्लास में इस काॅलेज का नाम ही नहीं है। इससे यहां के छात्र इन विषयों की पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

केस-2 - मैनपाट में सिर्फ हिंदी के एक शिक्षक
मैनपाट में पिछले साल से संचालित शासकीय कॉलेज हिंदी के एक नियमित शिक्षक की पोस्टिंग हुई है। यहां कला, साइंस व काॅमर्स में कुल 69 छात्रों ने एडमिशन लिया है। राज्य स्तरीय एकीकृत ऑनलाइन क्लास में सिर्फ काॅमर्स के छात्रों को जोड़ा गया है। इससे भी नेटवर्किंग की समस्या के कारण काॅमर्स के छात्रों की क्लास नहीं चल पा रही है।

केस-3 - उदयपुर में सिर्फ भूगोल विषय की पढ़ाई
सरगुजा जिले के उदयपुर शासकीय काॅलेज में प्राचार्य व एक नियमित शिक्षक की पोस्टिंग है। यहां भी कला, कामर्स व साइंस संकाय में छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया है। राज्य स्तरीय ऑनलाइन एकीकृत क्लास में उदयपुर का नाम है लेकिन सिर्फ भूगोल विषय की पढ़ाई हो रही है। अन्य संकाय के विभिन्न विषय की पढ़ाई छात्र नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। क्लास कब से शुरू होंगे इसका भी पता नहीं है।

