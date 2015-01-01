पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:शिकायत पर कार्रवाई नहीं, कब्जा कर बनाया मकान

महंगई2 दिन पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से कई बार नोटिस देने के बाद भी नहीं हटाया जा रहा जमीन से कब्जा

राजस्व विभाग की जमीन पर लगातार अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने 5 महीने पहले उदयपुर तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिए जाने के कारण अतिक्रमण का मकान बना लिया गया है। इससे ग्रामीणों में नाराजगी बढ़ रही है। उदयपुर ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत तोलगा में गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति ने गांव के साप्ताहिक बाजार स्थल पर राजस्व विभाग की जमीन पर मकान बनाना शुरू कर दिया। पंचायत के लोगों को जब जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने सरकारी काम के लिए सरकारी जमीन की कमी होने का हवाला देकर कब्जा हटाने की मांग की। वहीं 16 जून को पंचायत की ओर से प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन सौंप कब्जा हटाने की अपील की। इसमें बताया कि सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर अवैध तरीके से मकान बनाया जा रहा है। ज्ञापन में सरपंच कमलाबाई, भगवत सिंह, आदित्य सिंह, अखिलेश सागर, समला सिंह, चेत नारायण, मंगलसाय आदि लोगों ने हस्ताक्षर किया। इसके बाद तहसीलदार ने तत्काल कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके पांच महीने बीत जाने के बाद भी मौके से अधिकारी अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा सके। इसका फायदा उठाकर कब्जाधारी ने सरकारी जमीन पर लंबा-चौड़ा मकान बना लिया है। इस संबंध में सरपंच कमला सिंह ने बताया कि पंचायत की ओर से अनेक बार हिदायत देने के बाद भी अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया गया। जिसके बाद लिखित शिकायत भी की गई थी। कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण गांव के अन्य लोग भी शासकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण करना शुरू कर दिए हैं।

