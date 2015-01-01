पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहनीय:आरक्षक को मिला पर्स मालिक तक पहुंचवाया

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • पर्स में पत्नी के इलाज के लिए रखे थे 55 सौ रुपए

पुलिस विभाग के एक आरक्षक ने सड़क पर मिले रुपए से भरे पर्स को लेकर ईमानदारी दिखाई तो न केवल इसके मालिक तक पर्स पहुंच गया बल्कि उसमें रखे रुपए भी उसकी बीमार पत्नी के इलाज में काम आ गए। पर्स ग्राम बिशुनपुर खुर्द निवासी राजू पैकरा के बीमार पत्नी के थे और उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने ले जाते समय शुक्रवार को बनारस रोड में गिर गया था। गनीमत यह रही कि यह पर्स गांधीनगर थाने में पदस्थ आरक्षक के हाथ आ गया। पर्स में राजू पैकरा की बीमार पत्नी फुलमतिया का आधार कार्ड व 55 सौ रुपए थे। राजू अपनी पत्नी को मेडिकल कालेज में भर्ती कराने के बाद घर आ गया था और इसी दौरान पर्स बनारस रोड में गिर गया था। पर्स गिरने से वह मायूस था और पत्नी के इलाज के लिए पैसे की तलाश में था। इधर आरक्षक सुरजीत कोरी ने ईमानदारी दिखाई और पर्स को ऑफिस में जाकर एसपी टीआर कोशिमा को सुपुर्द कर दिया। एसपी कोशिमा ने आधार कार्ड नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस की दूसरी टीम से पर्स को फुलमतिया के घर भिजवाया। पुलिस ने बताया कि घर में फुलमतिया का पति राजू पैकरा मिला। पूछताछ में पता चला कि राजू की पत्नी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। सही समय पर पैसे के साथ पर्स वापस मिल जाने से उसकी परेशानी दूर हो गई। इधर आरक्षक की पहल की एसपी ने सराहना की और उसे पांच सौ रुपए का इनाम दिया।

