मांग:धर्मान्तरित जनजातियों को अजजा सूची से हटाया जाए, आरक्षण के लाभ से भी किया जाए वंचित

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
धर्मांतरण करने वाले जनजाति समुदाय के लोगों को आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं दिया जाए और उन्हें अनुसूचित जनजाति की सूची से बाहर किया जाए। इस मांग को लेकर बाबा कार्तिक उरांव की जयंती के अवसर पर जनजाति सुरक्षा मंच एवं जनजाति गौरव समाज ने राष्ट्रपति को संबोधित ज्ञापन कलेक्टर को सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया कि धर्म बदलने वाली जनजातियों को आरक्षण सुविधाएं दिए जाने के खिलाफ जनजातीय नेता व केंद्रीय मंत्री बाबा कार्तिक उरांव ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को 1970 में आवेदन दिया था। ज्ञापन में बताया कि इस मांग को लेकर 50 वर्ष पूरे हो चुके हैं। जनजाति समाज की अवस्था को देखकर उन्हें जो पीड़ा हुई उसे व्यक्त करने के लिए उन्होंने 20 वर्ष की काली रात नाम से पुस्तक भी लिखी थी। इसके बाद भी उस आवेदन को ना लोकसभा के पटल पर रखा गया और ना ही उसे खारिज किया गया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि वास्तविक जनजातियों के साथ हो रहे इस अन्याय के खिलाफ जनजाति सुरक्षा मंच वर्षों से लड़ रहा है। अभी तक बहुत सी सुविधाओं को धर्मांतरित लोगों ने उपभोग किया है, जो आर्थिक और शैक्षणिक दृष्टि से वास्तविक जनजातियों की तुलना में काफी अच्छी स्थिति में है। जनजाति सुरक्षा मंच एवं जनजाति गौरव समाज की मांग है कि इस ओर ध्यान देना आवश्यक है। ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में जिला संयोजक बिहारीलाल तिर्की, बंशीधर उरांव, मानकेश्वर भगत, बागर साय, देवनाथ सिंह, रज्जु राम, अंकुश सिंह, बिहारी सिंह, बलराम भगत, अंकित कुमार तिर्की, कमलेश टोप्पो, सुमेश्वर सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

