सुविधा:कामरगुडा में खुला सीआरपीएफ कैंप, जवानों ने ग्रामीणों को दिए जरूरत के कई सामान

नकुलनारएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी ने ग्रामीणों से कहा -अब कोंडासवली में खुलेगी पीडीएस राशन दुकान

जगरगुंडा के रास्ते में स्थित कामरगुड़ा में कैंप खोलने के बाद जवानों द्वारा रविवार को कोंडासवली व कामरगुड़ा के ग्रामीणों को जरूरत के सामान बांटे। कामरगुड़ा में कैंप खोलने के बाद एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने जल्द ही कोंडासवली में पीडीएस राशन दुकान खोलकर इस क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों को राहत देने की बात कही। अभी कोंडासवली सहित कामरगुड़ा के ग्रामीणों को राशन के लिए जगरगुंडा जाना पड़ता था। 10 साल से अधिक समय से यह क्षेत्र नक्सलियों के कब्जे में था। कामरगुड़ा में कैंप खुलने के बाद अब इस क्षेत्र में भी विकास पहुंचेगा। इन क्षेत्रों में स्कूल, आंगनबाड़ी सब कागजों में ही चल रहे थे। कामरगुडा में कैंप खुलने से अब यहां से जगरगुंडा की दूरी महज 5 किलोमीटर की बची हुई है। कैंप खुलने से 5 साल से अधूरी पड़ी कोंडासवली और जगरगुंडा के बीच की बची हुई सड़क का काम भी जल्द पूरा होगा।

