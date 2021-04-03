पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:विवादित जमीन पर डबरी निर्माण, एसडीएम से शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई

मनेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत लालपुर के कलमडांड़ में स्थित जमीन पर कराया जा रहा कार्य

तहसील अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत लालपुर के कलमडांड़ में स्थित विवादित जमीन पर डबरी का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। जबकि इस जमीन का प्रकरण न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है। एसडीएम से इसकी शिकायत के 1 माह बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं किए जाने से निर्माण जारी है। तहसील अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत लालपुर के कलमडांड़ निवासी भगवान दास पिता स्व. रामदास ने 12 जनवरी को एसडीएम से इस आशय की शिकायत की थी। इसमें बताया था कि कलमडांड़ में उसकी कब्जे की भूमि है। जिस पर सुभाष राय चौधरी पिता मलय राज जबरन अवैध कब्जा कर डबरी का निर्माण करा रहा है। जबकि उक्त भूमि का मामला एसडीएम न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है। शिकायतकर्ता ने उक्त निर्माण कार्य पर रोक लगाने की मांग की, लेकिन अब तक सुनवाई नहीं हुई है।

