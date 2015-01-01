पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:अवैध रेत खनन रोकने पहुंचे ग्रामीणों पर टांगी से जानलेवा हमला सूचना पर सीएम के कार्यक्रम में व्यस्त बताकर नहीं पहुंचे अफसर

मनेंद्र गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनेंद्रगढ़ तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत हस्तिनापुर स्थित हसदो नदी से रेत से भरे 3 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली जब्त कर थाने पहुंचे ग्रामीण

क्षेत्र की हसदो नदी से रेत के अवैध उत्खनन और परिवहन पर रोक लगाने की लगातार मांग कर रहे ग्रामीणों की प्रशासन ने नहीं सुनी। तो शुक्रवार को ग्रामीणों ने स्वयं मोर्चा संभाला और 3 ट्रैक्टरों को खड़ा करा लिया। इस पर एक ट्रैक्टर के मालिक ने टांगी से ग्रामीणों पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। इस पर ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस से लेकर एसडीएम तक घटना बताते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की, लेकिन सभी ने स्वयं को सीएम के कार्यक्रम में व्यस्त बताकर अपना पल्ला झाड़ लिया। मनेंद्रगढ़ तहसील अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत हस्तिनापुर स्थित हसदो नदी से दिन-रात रेत का अवैध उत्खनन किया जा रहा है। हस्तिनापुर के ग्रामीणों द्वारा लंबे समय से इस अवैध उत्खनन पर रोक लगाने अफसरों से मांग की जा रही थी। कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे ग्रामीण बड़ी संख्या में हसदो नदी पर पहुंचे। जहां 5 ट्रैक्टरों में रेत लोड की जा रही थी। गांव वालों को देखकर 2 ट्रैक्टर चालक रेत पलटकर ट्रैक्टर लेकर फरार हो गए। जबकि 2 ट्रैक्टर मौके पर ही रह गए। ट्रैक्टर ग्रामीणों ने रास्ते में रोक लिया। बताया जाता है कि जिस ट्रैक्टर को ग्रामीणों ने रास्ते में रोका। वह हस्तिनापुर गांव में रहने वाले धर्मपाल का है। धर्मपाल ट्रैक्टर से रेत लाकर पहले अपने प्लाट में एकत्र करता है। बाद में देर रात उसे बाहर भेजता है। धर्मपाल के ट्रैक्टर को रास्ते में रोकने पर उसने ग्रामीणों से विवाद किया और टांगी से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। जिससे रामसिंह घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने मोबाइल से मनेंद्रगढ़ थाने में घटना की सूचना दी। इस पर थाने आकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने कहा गया। बताया कि कि बैकुंठपुर में मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम में स्टाफ की ड्यूटी लगी हुई है। इस पर सरपंच पति जगरनाथ सिंह ने गांव से ही एसडीएम नयनतारा सिंह तोमर को फोन से घटना की जानकारी दी, लेकिन उन्होंने ने भी मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने की बात कहकर अगले दिन मामले को देखने के लिए कहा।

ग्रामीणों के मना करने पर रेत माफिया दे रहे जान से मारने की धमकी
सरपंच पति जगरनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि उनके गांव में स्थित हसदो नदी से लगातार अवैध तरीके से रेत निकाली जा रही है। मना करने पर रेत माफिया सरपंच और पंचों को जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहे हैं। सरपंच पति ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को अवैध रेत उत्खनन और परिवहन का विरोध करने पर गांव वालों पर टांगी से जानलेवा हमला किया गया। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को देने पर कहा जाता है कि ट्रैक्टर को जब्त करने का उन्हें कोई अधिकार नहीं है। जब्त ट्रेक्टर छोड़ दो नहीं तो फंस जाओगे।

अधिकारियों के मौके पर नहीं पहुंचने पर ट्रैक्टर थाने लेकर पहुंचे ग्रामीण
हस्तिनापुर में अवैध रेत उत्खनन और परिवहन में संलिप्त 3 ट्रैक्टरों को ग्रामीणों ने 4 घंटे निगरानी में रखा, लेकिन सक्षम अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचा। इस पर ग्रामीण स्वयं तीनों ट्रैक्टर मनेंद्रगढ़ थाने में लेकर पहुंच गए। इसमें तीनों ट्रैक्टर चालक मलेश्वर, अजय सिंह और जगेश्वर सिंह को तहसीलदार के सामने पेश किया। जब्त तीनों ट्रैक्टरों में से 2 ग्राम पंचायत सिरौली निवासी राजू खान और 1 हस्तिनापुर निवासी धर्मपाल का है। मामले में मनेंद्रगढ़ तहसीलदार उत्तम प्रसाद रजक का कहना है कि कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

