महामारी:कोरोना से 30 मिनट में 2 वृद्धों ने तोड़ा दम, मौत की दर पहुंची 5.25 प्रतिशत

अंबिकापुर
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में कोरोना से मरीजों की मौत की दर में बढ़ोतरी

कोरोना के कहर से मौतें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। अस्पताल में पहुंचने के बाद भी गंभीर मरीजों की जान मुश्किल से बच रही है। इस बीच मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में बुधवार-गुरुवार की दरम्यानी रात 30 मिनट के अंतराल में कोरोना से गंभीर दो वृद्धों की मौत हो गई। दोनों बुजुर्ग अंबिकापुर के अलग-अलग इलाके के रहने वाले थे। इस मौत से अस्पताल में अब तक कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा 63 पहुंच गया जो भर्ती मरीजों की तुलना में 5.25 प्रतिशत है। इसमें बीते ढाई महीने के भीतर करीब 2.35 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है जो चिंता की बात है। बढ़ती मौतों से अस्पताल प्रबंधन भी परेशान है। सरगुजा जिले में कोरोना से अब तक मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 59 पहुंच गई है।

1. एक मृतक को शुगर की थी परेशानी
मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार नमनाकला निवासी 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के कारण 12 नवंबर को भर्ती किया गया था। उसे शुगर की परेशानी भी थी। संक्रमण ज्यादा बढ़ने से सांस लेने में भी परेशानी होने लगी और ऑक्सीजन का स्तर नीचे गिरने लगा जिससे बुधवार-गुरुवार की रात करीब 2.30 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई।

2. आईसीयू में किया गया था शिफ्ट
अंबिकापुर निवासी 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध को सर्दी, खांसी की शिकायत होने पर12 नवंबर को आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया। जांच में कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर 13 नवंबर को आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया। वृद्ध को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। इस बीच बुधवार-गुरुवार की दरम्यानी रात करीब 3 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई।

अप्रैल से अब तक एक हजार से ज्यादा हो चुके हैं स्वस्थ्य
मेडिकल कालेज अस्पताल में इलाज के बाद हर रोज मरीज स्वस्थ्य होकर डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। अप्रैल से अभी तक सरगुजा सहित अलग-अलग जिले से 1199 कोरोना संक्रमितों को यहां भर्ती किया जा चुका है जिसमें से 1080 लोग इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ्य होकर यहां से डिस्चार्ज होकर घर लौट चुके हैं।

